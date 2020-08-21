Plan afoot to save extremely rare plant

Aegiphila caymanensis (Photo by Nick Johnson)

Aegiphila caymanensis (Photo by Nick Johnson)

Aegiphila caymanensis (Photo by Nick Johnson)

(CNS): The critically endangered Aegiphila caymanensis is a woody, clambering shrub with soft, downy leaves that is unique to Grand Cayman and so rare that it has no common name and until recently was believed to be growing only in two places on the island. The National Conservation Council has drafted a species conservation plan in order to ensure the survival of this mysterious plant and is seeking public support.

The NCC has voted to circulate the plan and open a public consultation for its preservation and to also find a common name for the endemic plant, which is understood to be a type of spirit vine, though it is not actually a vine but a shrub.

The last of this species was thought to be growing only at the Health City site in East End and on farmland in North Side, but last May another one was discovered in West Bay by a plant expert on a ‘lockdown walk’.

Fred Burton, manager of the Department of Environment Terrestrial Resources Unit and renowned botany expert, said that very little is known about this incredibly rare shrub. It does not appear to be a habitat specialist as all three sites where the plant is surviving are different environments.

Burton explained that it appears to be dichogamous, producing male and female flowers at different times, and individuals and seeds of this species are highly recalcitrant and difficult to germinate. All efforts to propagate the plant have ended very poorly, he said during the NCC meeting this week.

Given the lack of knowledge about the plant and the struggles to find and cultivate it, there are fears that it will soon be lost forever so it is in dire need of further protection, Burton warned.

The species is already listed as a protected species in Part 1 of Schedule 1 of the National Conservation Law but it needs a specific protection plan. The NCC is now seeking to implement a survival plan to enable the proper protection, management and continued propagation research to ensure its future survival.