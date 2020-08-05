People damaging DoA traps to free dogs

DoA animal trap

(CNS): Department of Agriculture dog traps have apparently been damaged by members of the public, and the police have issued a warning that anyone who damages government property, maliciously or recklessly, commits an offence and is liable to a fine of $5,000 or up to five years in jail. While the RCIPS did not state clearly that the traps had been damaged by people freeing the dogs caught in them, this was implied in a release yesterday.

The DoA Animal Control and Welfare Unit has been setting traps to reduce the number of stray and roaming dogs. This, they said, is done to keep communities safe and ensure that pedestrians, cyclists and children out playing are not hurt in any encounters with animals roaming the neighbourhood.

The release said that the animal traps authorised by the DoA are humane and allow the animals to be collected by their trained officers from the Animal Control and Welfare Unit, who check the traps daily. The public is being urged not to touch the traps and help with the work towards safer communities.

The police and DoA said trapped animals may become hostile and cause serious injury to a someone who approaches them, even their owners, if they are not trained to handle animals in such traps.