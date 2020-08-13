Pandemic to ‘headline’ virtual health event

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood at the 2019 Health Conference

(CNS): It will come as no surprise to anyone in the Cayman Islands that this year’s theme for the annual health conference will be about the future of the sector in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic or that the conference will take place online. ‘Re-envisioning Life with a Pandemic’ will cover mental health, telemedicine and best practices for today’s new normal, and a roadmap for the way forward for health care.

Lizzette Yearwood, the chairperson of the Conference Planning Committee and CEO of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, said that despite adjusting the delivery of the 11th annual Healthcare Conference, it was a significant decision to still host the event.

“Many people view the conference as a time to increase their knowledge base, ask the experts, and perhaps set some personal and professional goals as it relates to health,” she said in a press release. “Our themes each year have always been timely and appropriate to the issues that are trending at that time.”

Yearwood added that this year’s focus “is not only important and relevant but urgent and quite personal for everyone as the Cayman Islands, and indeed the world, navigates its way in this new normal”.

She noted that life had been altered significantly by COVID 19 and hoped the conference would offer some level of comfort about the future. “It is imperative that people are given the tools and support in order to adapt to an existence that may include the movement of a dangerous

virus throughout the community and the world for an extended period of time.”

This year some of the sessions will feature personal stories from various groups within the community, such as seniors, youth, healthcare and other essential front-line workers, educators and people with chronic health conditions. These individuals will reflect on their experiences and how their lives have been affected and impacted by the pandemic.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said, “Now more than ever, as we press forward through one of the worst public health crises of our lifetimes, we are all seeking opportunities for dialogue, debate, to inspire and educate while sharing our experiences over the last few months.”

The conference is sponsored by the Ministry of Health, Health City Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority and Kelly Holding Ltd. Registration will open in September. The event is free and open to the public and Continuing Medical Education (CME) certificates will be available for each presentation.

It will take place for one day on Saturday, 17 October, as a virtual event. Viewers will be able to participate in the live sessions via video and audio conferencing as well as watch the presentations on CIGTV and the YouTube channel.