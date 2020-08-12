PAHO declares Cayman COVID-19 free

(CNS): The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has re-categorised the Cayman Islands’ COVID-19 status from ‘sporadic’ to ‘no cases‘, one month after the last positive case was recorded here. On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that another 111 tests for the coronavirus had been carried out over the last day and all were negative.

The last active case of the virus in Cayman, which was a person in isolation, was cleared on 23 July. Currently, there 158 people in quarantine having returned to Cayman from overseas, largely in government facilities, though a small number are isolating at home at the request of the Public Health Department for medical reasons.

Cayman has now conducted 31,992 tests, recording just 203 positive cases and only one fatality since the virus arrived here in mid-March and the testing began.

Testing continues, however, and CNS has requested information about the current testing regime, including who is being tested and why and whether or not there are plans to expand the testing, and we are awaiting a response.

While Cayman has had considerable success containing the virus and appears to be free at the moment of any spread, news from New Zealand this week underscores the need for constant vigilance.

Auckland, the country’s largest city, is back under a level 3 lockdown after a 102-day streak with no positive cases was halted when a family all tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, despite having no travel history, and on Wednesday, after another case was identified.

Officials there said the sudden arrival of new community transmissions could have been related to a breach in isolation security or international freight, as one of the family members who tested positive worked at a cold-store company, according to New Zealand media.