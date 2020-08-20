Over 300 COVID-19 tests all negative

(CNS): Following the news that Cayman has lost is COVID-free status after two travellers in government quarantine tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, today the chief medical officer reported the largest batch of test results for several weeks. Dr John Lee confirmed that 361 tests had been carried out and all of them were negative. Despite the change in status, no community transmission has been recorded here since 11 July.

Cayman’s positive tally to date remains at 205 out of the 33,978 tests that have been carried out since testing began in March. There are still 91 people in mandated isolation, which is four less than yesterday.

Meanwhile, everyone in Cayman is encouraged to continue practicing the various prevention protocols, including frequent hand washing, social distancing measures and wearing masks.

The government has updated its guidance on masks with vents and valves. Based on information released by he US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health officials are recommending that people do not use these mask, which are often worn to stop environmental pollutants.

But when it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19, the masks can be more harmful as the valves or vents allow respiratory droplets to escape. In other words, an infected person can release particles into the surrounding area, thereby transmitting COVID-19 to others.