October border opening very limited

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government is scaling back on its five-day bio-button isolation proposal to reopen the Cayman Islands’ borders and is now aiming for a tighter, more limited reopening in October than initially planned. With COVID-19 still raging around the world and the high level of active cases in Florida, the phased re-opening will begin with property owners or visitors with access to a home here from countries less impacted than the United States.

Speaking at the first press briefing in more than five weeks, which was cut short due to audio problems, Premier Alden McLaughlin outlined the way government is heading to tackle the increasingly controversial issue of reopening Cayman to visitors. He said that a huge team across government had been considering how to tackle the reopening, given that Cayman is now COVID-19 free while the virus rages all around us.

The premier said that the 1 October was still in play as the start of the phased reopening but the goal now was to allow a limited number of people to come to Cayman, quarantine in more acceptable circumstances than the mandated government quarantine and ensure they stay put.

“We have concluded that there is not one measure (alone) that can effectively do that, so the plan must necessarily involve a layer of requirements and protocols to ensure that we reduce to as close to zero as possible the chances that someone who has the virus getting out and mixing in the community,” the premier said.

He explained that visitors will be tested before they come and need a negative test before they can board a plane. On arrival, they will be given a bio-button but they are now expected to isolate for at least eight days before they are given a test here. These visitors will also be required to wear a geo-fence tag and government will be employing more public health officials to monitor the individuals to ensure that they do not leave the condos or holiday homes where they are in isolation until officials are sure they do not have the virus.

As Cayman has no plans yet to reopen to commercial flights, the first visitors will be coming on British Airways flights, which are going to run fortnightly from London to Grand Cayman from mid-September. It appears that private jets and Cayman Airways may also bring in visitors but the premier said more details would be revealed at future briefings.

The process will be tested on 17 September on the first of these new British Airways flights. Governor Martyn Roper said that following the last air-bridge next week, British Airways will introduce a regular fortnightly service. Passengers will book return tickets directly with British Airways reservations and will require written permission from TravelTime here to board the flight.

The people on the flight will be the first to use the proposed protocols, getting a test before they leave London, getting clearance from TravelTime here and then using the bio-button isolation process for eight days before taking another test. Those with negative tests will be allowed to move about but will remain under observation for several more days.

As a result, only visitors who are planning to stay for long periods will be arriving over the coming months. McLaughlin said he expected that the number would be very limited but they would be more wealthy visitors who will be spending in the local economy.

CNS did have a number of questions for the premier regarding the border opening, the ‘global citizen’ idea, the current status of the economy and much more, but the briefing was cut short and we were unable to ask them. Officials have confirmed, however, that there will be another briefing next week, and in the interim CNS will pursue answers to our questions directly over the coming days.