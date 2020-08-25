October border opening very limited
(CNS): Government is scaling back on its five-day bio-button isolation proposal to reopen the Cayman Islands’ borders and is now aiming for a tighter, more limited reopening in October than initially planned. With COVID-19 still raging around the world and the high level of active cases in Florida, the phased re-opening will begin with property owners or visitors with access to a home here from countries less impacted than the United States.
Speaking at the first press briefing in more than five weeks, which was cut short due to audio problems, Premier Alden McLaughlin outlined the way government is heading to tackle the increasingly controversial issue of reopening Cayman to visitors. He said that a huge team across government had been considering how to tackle the reopening, given that Cayman is now COVID-19 free while the virus rages all around us.
The premier said that the 1 October was still in play as the start of the phased reopening but the goal now was to allow a limited number of people to come to Cayman, quarantine in more acceptable circumstances than the mandated government quarantine and ensure they stay put.
“We have concluded that there is not one measure (alone) that can effectively do that, so the plan must necessarily involve a layer of requirements and protocols to ensure that we reduce to as close to zero as possible the chances that someone who has the virus getting out and mixing in the community,” the premier said.
He explained that visitors will be tested before they come and need a negative test before they can board a plane. On arrival, they will be given a bio-button but they are now expected to isolate for at least eight days before they are given a test here. These visitors will also be required to wear a geo-fence tag and government will be employing more public health officials to monitor the individuals to ensure that they do not leave the condos or holiday homes where they are in isolation until officials are sure they do not have the virus.
As Cayman has no plans yet to reopen to commercial flights, the first visitors will be coming on British Airways flights, which are going to run fortnightly from London to Grand Cayman from mid-September. It appears that private jets and Cayman Airways may also bring in visitors but the premier said more details would be revealed at future briefings.
The process will be tested on 17 September on the first of these new British Airways flights. Governor Martyn Roper said that following the last air-bridge next week, British Airways will introduce a regular fortnightly service. Passengers will book return tickets directly with British Airways reservations and will require written permission from TravelTime here to board the flight.
The people on the flight will be the first to use the proposed protocols, getting a test before they leave London, getting clearance from TravelTime here and then using the bio-button isolation process for eight days before taking another test. Those with negative tests will be allowed to move about but will remain under observation for several more days.
As a result, only visitors who are planning to stay for long periods will be arriving over the coming months. McLaughlin said he expected that the number would be very limited but they would be more wealthy visitors who will be spending in the local economy.
CNS did have a number of questions for the premier regarding the border opening, the ‘global citizen’ idea, the current status of the economy and much more, but the briefing was cut short and we were unable to ask them. Officials have confirmed, however, that there will be another briefing next week, and in the interim CNS will pursue answers to our questions directly over the coming days.
See the truncated briefing on CIGTV below:
I personally know of 3 people of independent means who have left the island on evacuation flights. There is little demand from the ultra wealthy. They are already at their vacation homes in Aspen, the hamptons, the south of Spain, and France. They have been for months. This narrative continues to get parodied by business folks in Cayman. Definitely group think.
By Mid October should certainly be open to Canadians who will spend more than a month here and are here for the winter.
There are a lot of places that people can travel with minimal restrictions. Cayman you are destroying your economy and loyal travel base.
STOP changing your plans. It is ridiculous.
A pre-test before boarding the plane. A test when you land. Quarantine until you get results which will be within 3-5 hours. A test on day 5. An email with your results. A test on day 8. That is how you deal with tourists. Contact tracing when you go into restaurants and on tours. No quarantine. No Bio-Button. People want to visit your island. You want people to come. Open the borders and let people come.
Oh, wealthy vistors is it? Funny ads popping up on ecaytrade from financial services work permit holders. Funny how we aren’t going to Canada with their labour markets demanding 100 k salaries. No, we want “UK” and its extension back door cheaper and cheaper labour for the 4 corners. Was looking forward to some geniue wage inflation., but let’s see doubt BA can continue for much longer.
Question what happens when people visit our shores and their home becomes the next hot spot for the virus. How can we returned them home?
Ladies and gentlemen, this plan is even more unworkable than the previous plans. As I see it, an American property owner has to fly to London in order to fly to Cayman. Isn’t there a 14 day quarantine in the UK? Regardless, an 8 day quarantine for a temporary stay isn’t going to cut it. Just say you don’t want to reopen and get it over with.
BTW- just because Florida has high Covid numbers please realize not everyone in the US flies thru Florida or has Covid or lives in an area that has high Covid numbers.
There are many airports to connect thru that is not Florida.
Bio-buttons do not address the fact that 40% or more transmission is via asymptomatic individuals. That’s right – asymptomatic means not displaying any symptoms that the bio-button can monitor or report. This, in combination with the fact that the WHO correctly recommends 14 day quarantine, based on all available data regarding incubation and contagion periods, means that the 8 day quarantine is irresponsible, recklessly so, and will inevitably lead to transmission in the wider Cayman community and a second lockdown.
It is totally unacceptable that a Press Conference of the Hon. Premier and The Governor has to be cut short because of audio or other technical issues.
The staff responsible must be held to account. In this day and age such an incident is unheard of. Even at the best of time when watching CIGTV the volume is pathetic. What do these people do with their time? They can’t even manage to get the Meeting started at the stated time. Can you imagine what it would be like if they had to do this every day?
Do the damn job you’re being paid your fat salary to do!
6:24 HIGHHHH PITCHED SCREAMING!!!!!!!!! SCREEEEEEEE
Sensible starting option. For all those screeching that it’s not good enough it’s better than nothing! It’s still a few more visitors to spend money on the island! I think this is a safe start. We have come so far. Let’s not rush into it like a bull at a gate!
Good to see the grownups back in charge.
There are so many places people can already travel to with no restrictions.
Cayman government is actively destroying the islands economy.
All because of a virus that is basically the flu. Death rate about 0.2% (likely less), but all of the morons in Cayman (civil servants) want to remain at home forever and locked away.
I suppose its easy to get paid to not do anything from home as a government “worker”.
Watch all the tourist who used to come to cayman start to go to other destinations, and never come back.
Sad to see all the Caymanians and residents get destroyed economically because of a virus that killed literally no one in Cayman despite hundreds of infections.
Also, all the people advocating lockdowns, maybe if you stopped eating burger king 3 times a day then you wouldnt need to be worried about catching a cold.
Actually keeping the borders closed gets allot of civil servants back to work – thank you very much. Myself included. I had to work remotely when the lockdown was in place but now that we are COVID free im back in the office and working away. Not that I wasn’t working in lockdown but there were certain limitations with the branch of civil service that I fit in. At the end of the day the upper government calls the shots. Don’t paint us all with the same brush or compare this to the flu which it very much isn’t.
If calling people morons makes you feel superior, feel free to relocate. With that NASTY attitude, you are a minus to our tourism product whether you own a taxi or an AirB&B. 😤
The fact that every local life is important says something about leadership here.
That you are ok with even one loss of live from an avoidable illness says a lot about you.
The local economy will survive. We know that money does not disappear, it only changes industries. So while you complain and judge, Cayman will continue to thrive and prosper.
Good luck with finding guinea pigs. Oink, oink 🐷