NRA and Dart still in talks over upkeep of ETH

(CNS): The National Roads Authority will be undertaking the landscape work around parts of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, according to a statement released by the NRA and the Dart Group following public concerns that the overgrown trees and bush were becoming a safety hazard. The two parties said in a joint statement that they are still in discussions about a new agreement for maintaining the road, which was built by Dart.

The bypass was undertaken as part of a controversial deal between the government and the islands’ largest developer that led to the closure of the West Bay Road and the development of the Kimpton hotel.

Over the last few weeks CNS readers have been raising questions about the overgrown medians and roundabouts on parts of the road, which were said to be the result of a dispute between the NRA and Dart. However, the parties denied that the issue could be characterized in that way when CNS asked the two parties about the alleged impasse, who would be dealing with the landscaping and when.

“We appreciate the feedback from the community regarding the median and verge landscaping on portions of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway,” they said in a brief emailed statement. “Dart is in discussions with the Cayman Islands Government regarding the partial handover of Esterley Tibbetts Highway landscaping maintenance.

“The NRA will, in the interim, trim the verges of the roundabouts at Governors Harbour and the Yacht Club as well as the medians north of Governors Harbour in order to maintain safe driver sight lines whilst details of a new amenity agreement are being finalised,” the NRA and Dart added.

There was no indication given to CNS about when the work would start.