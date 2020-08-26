No COVID positives as CIG prepares for vaccine

(CNS): All of the 127 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last 24 hours were negative, as reported on Wednesday, continuing the trend in the Cayman Islands which has not seen a case of community transmission since 11 July. Meanwhile, Cayman is set to get a share of any vaccine approved in the UK and has also joined COVAX, a coalition of international charitable organisations intent on finding a vaccine for COVID-19, as a means of accessing any safe inoculation that emerges.

On Tuesday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee spoke about the issue of antibodies and their connection to a vaccine. He reported that health technicians here have now carried out 2,402 antibody test, but just 57 people were found to be carrying the antibodies.

Nine of them have no direct connection to the virus, such as knowingly having had the virus, being close to someone who has or had the virus, or had a travel history. Most of those who have taken an antibody test were people who had previously tested positive, or were their contacts or healthcare and other front-line workers, who were more likely to be exposed.

With the news from Hong Kong of a confirmed case of reinfection, Dr Lee said there was nothing to be gained here from re-testing those who were first infected here to see if they still have the antibodies because those antibodies are not the only response mounted by a body to this coronavirus.

Dr Lee said that to be infected by a coronavirus is not uncommon, pointing out that the common cold is a type of coronavirus. But the scientific community is keen to see the research on reinfection because of the impact it will have on a vaccine and how long, if it works in the first place, it will last.

As vaccine trials continued all over the world, Governor Martyn Roper said that Britain was at the forefront of the research and the overseas territories would get quick access to any safe and effective vaccine that gets licensed by the UK. Health Minister Dwayne Seymour also revealed that Cayman has joined COVAX to access any approved COVID-19 vaccines once they are developed.

The goal of this consortium of charitable rganisations, led by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is to ensure that everyone has the same access to vaccines. “The Cayman Islands is one of 150 countries that has expressed an interest in the purchase of COVID vaccines through joining the COVAX family,” Seymour said.

Russia has already announced advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine, despite not completing a full trial process, and the Trump administration is reportedly attempting to push the FDA to clear a vaccine in the US before the November election. However, this potential vaccine is already being politicized, which could also undermine its effectiveness, since vaccination can only work if a significant proportion of the population is inoculated.

Given the negative view of all vaccines in some quarters because of the anti-vax movement, rushing a vaccine that has not been properly tested could undermine the fundamental objective of the vaccine research. Another issue is that the body’s immune response triggered by a vaccine may be only short-lived, requiring more than one shot to work. This means that any covid vaccine may prove to be less effective than vaccines for other diseases.

Although more treatments are emerging for those who have serious symptoms of COVID-19 and the percentage of those that die appears to be falling, evidence is mounting that some people suffer long-term and unexpected lingering effects long after the virus has gone. Therefore, prevention rather than cure appears to be the best solution for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman the two travellers who tested positive in quarantine last week remain in isolation and these remaining active cases are expected to be cleared any day now. With the arrival of a number of flights recently, there are also another 179 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.