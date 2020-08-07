New garbage trucks get DEH back on track

DEH Director Richard Simms at the George Town dump

(CNS): The long-awaited delivery of new garbage trucks has been received by the Department of Environmental Health, and according to DEH Director Richard Simms, all of them were expected to be on the road this week with five new drivers starting work. Simms said that the department was well, if not fully, equipped and was catching up with garbage collection.

“We are in a much better place,” he told Finance Committee last week, adding that garbage was now being collected on schedule. “We are improving but don’t expect big things just yet, but big things are coming.”

The department now has eleven garbage trucks on the road, which are all working two shifts, beginning at 1am in the morning.

Simms said DEH was doing extensive work with the new grabber truck cleaning up derelict vehicles. He said the truck was also being used to get a grip on the illegal dumping and fly-tipping that is going on around the islands on empty lots, street-side and other places, causing a nuisance as well as a health hazard to affected neighbourhoods.

“It is important to remember that we must all do our part to protect the environment, Simms said in a press release from his department a few days after his appearance before Finance Committee.

“Clean air, water, soil and green spaces greatly enhance the quality of our lives as well as reduces mortality and morbidity. During the pandemic we all have received another important lesson in how important it is to take care of our environment.”