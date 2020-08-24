NCC votes for increased turtle protection

A turtle was disoriented and fell into a swimming pool (Photo by Janice Blumenthal)

(CNS): A green turtle narrowly escaped poachers in West Bay recently after a member of the public called 911 to report an attempt to steal her away as she came onto the beach to nest. Conservation officers responded quickly and got her back in the sea, and then watched the beach through the night. However, the National Conservation Council (NCC) made two important decisions last week that will add to turtle protection.

Although the Department of Environment has made great strides in the conservation of wild turtles and supporting their ability to nest on all three islands, factors such as thoughtless lighting, over-development and poaching are making it difficult for these endangered species to nest.

But the NCC has now voted to implement an interim directive to protect critical habitat for turtles which will force the Central Planning Authority (CPA) to act on the advice of the DoE on turtle mitigating strategies for beachfront development on designated beaches.

Up till now the DoE could only give its recommendations to the CPA, which could and did ignore them. But with the new interim directive the DoE can direct the CPA to insist that any new project or upgrades are contingent upon the installation of turtle-friendly lighting and vegetation buffers between the developments and the beach.

Four nests in a critical area were damaged by heavy equipment late last year at a Seven Mile Beach development. As well as frequent reports of the disorientation of thousands of baby turtles every season because of inappropriate beachfront lighting, earlier this month the DoE had to rescue an adult turtle that had fallen into a swimming pool at a Seven Mile Beach condominium complex.

The green turtle had become misoriented and lost her way after trying to nest, but residents had called the Turtle Hotline and a rescue was coordinated. The DoE said that misorientation of adult turtles is rare but it can be a serious threat to these endangered animals and adds to the list of reasons why the interim directive is needed now.

The DoE has drafted a full critical habitat plan for turtles but it has not yet been accepted by Cabinet. However, the NCC has the power under the conservation law to adopt an interim protection order, given the mounting dangers posed to these animals during nesting season.

“The threats associated with improper regulation of development on turtle nesting beaches has continued, particularly on Grand Cayman which has the highest volume of development proposals,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained to the NCC members at a video meeting last week ahead of the vote.

She advised the NCC to issue the interim directive under section 17 of the National Conservation Law because nesting sea turtles, their eggs and hatchlings are in need of immediate protection, particularly from the disturbance of their critical nesting habitat, especially on Grand Cayman.

The NCC unanimously approved the proposal, as well as another important vote to use the Environmental Protection Fund to continue covering the cost of an important anti-poaching CCTV camera in West Bay.

The camera was installed at Sand Hole Road to monitor for turtle poaching last year and proved to be a great success in deterring poachers, collecting evidence of attempts to poach and preventing the need for officers to watch that particular beach constantly. The camera was purchased with donations crowd-funded by a private individual. Given the current situation regarding COVID-19, the individuals involved did not believe it was appropriate to raise cash this year to cover the cost of the live surveillance.

Before this camera was installed there had been multiple poaching attempts but in 2019 no poachers succeeded in taking a turtle in the area. The camera also captured video footage of dogs attacking a turtle there, allowing conservation officers to persuade the owners to keep the dogs inside at night.

Given the success of this camera, DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin told the NCC that money allocated from the EPF for the retrofitting of properties with turtle-friendly lighting had not been used because many properties remained vacant this season due to the health crisis. Therefore, the goal was to reallocate $15,000 to pay for the camera, which the council backed.