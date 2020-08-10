More negative tests keep Cayman COVID-free
(CNS): The Cayman Islands has now gone more than four weeks since a positive test for COVID-19 was recorded by officials. On Monday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 454 tests results that were carried out since Friday, all of which were negative. Cayman has had no active cases of the virus since the last patient was cleared on 23 July.
Public health officials have now conducted a total of 31,753 tests and recorded just 203 positive cases since March. With the last positive case turning up in Cayman over a month ago, the authorities here are confident the virus has been run to ground. The islands now face the dilemma of when to open the borders to visitors and run the risk of inviting the potentially deadly virus back-in.
In his latest Facebook post the governor said the challenging situation around the world had led government to reconsider plans for a soft opening of the borders on 1 September.
“Looking at the challenging situation around the world, and in the US, it is the right decision for now to ensure we safeguard the health of everyone on our Islands,” Governor Martyn Roper said on social media. “We have got ourselves in such a good place. Many countries have opened up too quickly and had to close down again. As the Premier said, it is important not to jeopardise the success we have achieved.”
The governor added that his team was actively working with British Airways to organise a fortnightly flight for the next couple of months starting in mid-September and that more details would be revealed shortly.
“As Governor, I am clear we must do all we can to maintain the air bridge to the UK, not least at a time of uncertainty and upheaval for the airline industry,” he said.
“Even though the Covid risk seems thankfully very low in our Islands, it is important to continue with social distancing, basic hygiene and wearing masks in public places. Work will continue in Government on whether and how we can safely soften the current isolation and travel arrangements from October. But until there is a vaccine, these good practices are essential to maintain,” he added.
I guess the government quarantine facilities are really working. They seem to naturally kill the virus within all those persons flying in.
In the beginning persons quarantined at home. Some, not all, didn’t appreciate the severity of the situation and ignored quarantine rules. The natural solution, at least to this unique government, is mandatory government facilities. Six months later, they still exist with no end in sight. No one has ever questioned why, despite persons breaking quarantine rules, no one died.
At what point do we realize this virus is not as deadly as the initial distorted model said it would be? Rembember. 800 dead, 1,000 positives. The time is long overdue for a more balanced approach. There is zero regard for mental health issues, separated families, useless Time Travel body, alcohol abuse, domestic abuse, lack of proper medical attention for “traditional” illnesses, or the economy. For those who think they can take their children to school and return you better think again. Either you pack a few suitcases or know that you may not see your children for a very long time.
What does it take for us to be officially declared COVID free?
Why can’t civil service go back to work? To get a basic document copy you have to make an appointment weeks away. If anything I hope covid helps to dissolve the do nothing civil servant programs.
yeah, “safe bubble” 🤭
Do all testing facilities use the same brand test kits? Also, I hear that improper specimens collection results in negative results. Improper storage of test kits and transportation of collected specimen also cause negative results..
Are there any active cases? How many are hospitalized? If none, then testing is probably accurate.
For Dr Lee/Governor…full steam ahead on scuba diving recreations please, at least locally.
DAN’s Disinfection of Scuba Equipment and COVID-19 (June 10, 2020!!):
https://www.diversalertnetwork.org/emailview/landing/coronavirus/gearDisinfection/index.html
My sister works in a US hospital in a state with relatively low positive cases and very low mortality. Two individuals 96 and 94 yo hospitalized with COVID 19 weren’t responding to treatments and decision was made not to put them on ventilators. They were given just few hours to live. Funeral arrangements were made by their families. When my sister returned to work after her days off she was pleasantly surprised to see them both transferred from ICU to a regular ward for they were doing so much better.
Yet still no Bounty Select-A-Size.
Yeah, what’s up with that?!? #Random
Huh???