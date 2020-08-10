More negative tests keep Cayman COVID-free

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has now gone more than four weeks since a positive test for COVID-19 was recorded by officials. On Monday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 454 tests results that were carried out since Friday, all of which were negative. Cayman has had no active cases of the virus since the last patient was cleared on 23 July.

Public health officials have now conducted a total of 31,753 tests and recorded just 203 positive cases since March. With the last positive case turning up in Cayman over a month ago, the authorities here are confident the virus has been run to ground. The islands now face the dilemma of when to open the borders to visitors and run the risk of inviting the potentially deadly virus back-in.

In his latest Facebook post the governor said the challenging situation around the world had led government to reconsider plans for a soft opening of the borders on 1 September.

“Looking at the challenging situation around the world, and in the US, it is the right decision for now to ensure we safeguard the health of everyone on our Islands,” Governor Martyn Roper said on social media. “We have got ourselves in such a good place. Many countries have opened up too quickly and had to close down again. As the Premier said, it is important not to jeopardise the success we have achieved.”

The governor added that his team was actively working with British Airways to organise a fortnightly flight for the next couple of months starting in mid-September and that more details would be revealed shortly.

“As Governor, I am clear we must do all we can to maintain the air bridge to the UK, not least at a time of uncertainty and upheaval for the airline industry,” he said.

“Even though the Covid risk seems thankfully very low in our Islands, it is important to continue with social distancing, basic hygiene and wearing masks in public places. Work will continue in Government on whether and how we can safely soften the current isolation and travel arrangements from October. But until there is a vaccine, these good practices are essential to maintain,” he added.