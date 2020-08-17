Minister optimistic about 2021 recovery

Minister Roy McTaggart participating in the virtual Economic Forum

(CNS): Finance Minister Roy McTaggart has predicted that the Cayman Islands’ economy will grow by 6.4% next year after the expected 7.2% decline in 2020, creating a v-shaped recovery. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce 2020 Economic Forum on Friday, he said the growth estimates for 2021 were based on measures implemented by government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, increase disposable income and boost activity, but he admitted that there were already signs that these predictions would be inaccurate.

Although the borders will remain closed until at least October and cruise ships are barred until the beginning of next year and possibly beyond, and despite a significant decline in the population, a drop in international demand for services, a global economic downturn and a predicted recession in the US, the minister appeared confident that the measures put in place will see the Cayman economy rising again by the start of next year.

“Without these measures, the projections presented today would be bleaker, and we need not look far across the sea to appreciate what could have been,” the minister told the online audience at the virtual event.

However, during a Q&A session following his speech, the minister admitted that the figures had been based on the reopening of the borders on 1 September and the return of cruise tourism this year.

He also acknowledged that the contraction of US economy was also likely to be far worse than the 8% predicted by the International Monetary Fund, given that it contracted by 32.9% in the quarter ending 30 June, and this was before the recent spike in COVD-19 cases across many US states and further lockdown measures.

Despite accepting that these things would have an effect, McTaggart did not give a revised forecast for the hugely optimistic recovery predictions.

“These developments have the potential to stifle our recovery further if the trend persists and the US enters another extended lockdown period,” the minister acknowledged, but suggested that actions by the Cayman government during the crisis “have left us with a solid foundation on which to chart our future”.

He said the regulatory framework had reduced the potential fallout for the financial sector and the work to contain the spread of the virus and “support the basic needs of our people” had left Cayman in a largely virus free state “with no significant healthcare” problems.

But no matter how rosy the recovery forecast, Cayman is in for a rough ride. The finance ministry is forecasting a decline in the hospitality sector’s economic fortunes of almost 75%. However, the minister predicted that everything will turn around in 2021 with the reopening of the borders to tourists, creating a sharp increase that will be critically important to Cayman’s overall economic recovery.

“The reopening and subsequent rebuilding of this segment of our economy is a very crucial component of our recovery,” he stated.

But while he and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell remain optimistic, representatives from the sector who joined a panel discussion following the address by Kirkconnell on Friday were less optimistic, recognising that the return of visitors is dependent on numerous variables, not all of which can be controlled by the Cayman Islands.

Despite the steep v-shaped recovery in McTaggart’s economic predictions, unemployment predictions are bleak for 2021 as well as this year, even with a drop in the expatriate population. Jobless figures are expected to rise significantly this year to almost 7%, according to the finance ministry, which says the rate in 2021 is expected to remain above 5%.

McTaggart said the success in eliminating COVID-19 had enabled a good recovery of the domestic economy, but with the exit of thousands of people since March, the loss of the resulting spend is significant, given Cayman’s dependence on consumption tax to oil the cogs of the economy. Nevertheless, McTaggart indicated that government is keen to ensure that local people are employed before work permits are granted.

“But as businesses are re-emerging from the shutdown and start to rebuild, the government is insisting that the re-employment of Caymanians must come first,” he said. “This will help move unemployed Caymanians back into jobs and facilitate the circulation of funds locally. We hope that the local business community will also see the value in this and support our administration’s effort to ensure the employment of our citizens and residents.”

However, in his address opening the online conference, Chamber President Woody Foster stressed the need for government to ensure the smooth approval of work permits to help rebuild the economy until local workers are retooled and retrained to take up the jobs. He said Cayman was in need of “an effective workforce” and urged government to ensure that WORC has the resources it needs to facilitate the return of expat workers.

McTaggart said that, given the situation, government would be looking for savings in its own expenditure in some areas, but it must spend money to keep the economy growing. Therefore, it will not be cutting public sector pay and will press ahead with capital projects to keep people working and provide the infrastructure that is still needed.

“The projects must continue,” he said. “We can’t abandon them now.” He maintained that it was important for government to stimulate the economy and get people to get back to work.