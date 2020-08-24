McLean: Premier should ‘fight’ governor’s DP move

Opposition Leader Arden McLean addresses the LA, with Anthony Eden behind him

(CNS): The opposition has said that Premier Alden McLaughlin should fight the move by the governor to use his reserved powers to implement the Domestic Partnership Bill. Although the governor is doing this to uphold the rule of law, the opposition members, led by Arden McLean, continue to blame the premier, as they spin their objections from the bill itself towards what they say is now a constitutional issue and peddle false claims about UK policy on the European Convention of Human Rights.

In a press release Friday, the opposition questioned why McLaughlin was not fighting Governor Martyn Roper over his use of section 81 of the Constitution, which provides any governor with the power to enact legislation that relates to national security, the rule of law and areas under his direct responsibility.

However, McLaughlin has made it clear on numerous occasions that for a host of legal reasons Cayman must pass legislation that provides an equitable legal framework for same-sex couples’ relationships. Following the government’s successful appeal last November against the legislation for same-sex marriage, he had noted the need to pass an equivalent law for civil unions

The premier has stated many times that this is to ensure that Cayman is compliant with its own Constitution and the right to a private family life as well as with the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights. Even if McLaughlin wanted to challenge the governor giving assent to the Domestic Partnership Bill, which is unlikely given that it is his own government’s policy, there is no legal course of redress.

While McLaughlin had negotiated for the removal of section 81 with the UK government in recent talks, the agreement with the UK has not yet been finalised and the provision remains in the Constitution. Nevertheless, the opposition leader accused McLaughlin of an about-face “in moving from a champion to a coward on this issue”.

He said that the premier was “sitting back and allowing the governor to make changes to domestic laws” and that “once we open this door, it cannot be closed”.

But there is another reason why McLaughlin and his government cannot stop the governor, namely that the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has already directed that a law of this kind must be implemented. In addition, so long as Cayman does not have a framework for same-sex couples’ relationships to be registered, it remains in breach of its own Bill of Rights, in particular the right to a family life.

Claims by the opposition that the UK government is considering its position regarding the European Convention on Human Rights as part of the consequences of Brexit were also wildly inaccurate. The issue of Brexit and the UK’s relationship with the European Court of Human Rights is entirely unrelated to Britain being a signatory of the 1950 treaty that is the European Convention on Human Rights.

On Monday the Governor’s Office confirmed to CNS that the UK Government has no intentions of withdrawing its support from the convention, which is completely separate from the UK’s former membership in the European Union.

Despite all of this, the opposition has accused the premier of ignoring his obligations to “debate, discussion, discourse, and dialogue” in order to reach a compromise.

“While the governor is an employee of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is tasked with representing the interests of the UK Government, the premier as a democratically elected representative of the Cayman people has no excuse for not consulting and engaging the people he was elected to serve,” McLean said.

The opposition is also suggesting that the objections to the Domestic Partnership Bill have become constitutional, even though the opposition members vehemently opposed the bill for religious and evidently homophobic reasons during the recent debate.

The opposition accused the premier of misleading the public over the number of laws that have to be changed, though the reason for this is because of the decision to enact a separate piece of legislation for same-sex couples instead of reinstating the chief justice’s ruling which legalised same-sex marriage.

McLaughlin pointed out in detail at the end of the debate on the bill last month that the reason why the UK may opt to impose same-sex marriage rather than steering through the bill on the table was because such a move would not require so many pieces of law to be amended.

He even described the chief justice’s ruling as “genius” in its simplicity, as it changed just eight words in the Marriage Law and with that settled all of the issues relating to family life as well as next of kin and inheritance rights.

The changes to eleven existing laws are to pave the way for ‘domestic partners’ to have a family life and become each others’ next of kin. The changes are necessary to allow them to make the same types of decisions for each other, carry the same shared responsibility as parents and have the same kind of access to each other’s assets, as is the case for spouses.

“The official opposition is now calling on the premier to come clean and publicly disclose his ‘consultation’ with the governor, as required by the Constitution before the use of section 81 of our Constitution,” McLean stated.

Seven months after the premier said that Cayman had to pass a civil union type of bill and following years of public debate, the opposition accused the premier of not offering proper prior consultation or input from the public.