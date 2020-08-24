McLean: Premier should ‘fight’ governor’s DP move
(CNS): The opposition has said that Premier Alden McLaughlin should fight the move by the governor to use his reserved powers to implement the Domestic Partnership Bill. Although the governor is doing this to uphold the rule of law, the opposition members, led by Arden McLean, continue to blame the premier, as they spin their objections from the bill itself towards what they say is now a constitutional issue and peddle false claims about UK policy on the European Convention of Human Rights.
In a press release Friday, the opposition questioned why McLaughlin was not fighting Governor Martyn Roper over his use of section 81 of the Constitution, which provides any governor with the power to enact legislation that relates to national security, the rule of law and areas under his direct responsibility.
However, McLaughlin has made it clear on numerous occasions that for a host of legal reasons Cayman must pass legislation that provides an equitable legal framework for same-sex couples’ relationships. Following the government’s successful appeal last November against the legislation for same-sex marriage, he had noted the need to pass an equivalent law for civil unions
The premier has stated many times that this is to ensure that Cayman is compliant with its own Constitution and the right to a private family life as well as with the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights. Even if McLaughlin wanted to challenge the governor giving assent to the Domestic Partnership Bill, which is unlikely given that it is his own government’s policy, there is no legal course of redress.
While McLaughlin had negotiated for the removal of section 81 with the UK government in recent talks, the agreement with the UK has not yet been finalised and the provision remains in the Constitution. Nevertheless, the opposition leader accused McLaughlin of an about-face “in moving from a champion to a coward on this issue”.
He said that the premier was “sitting back and allowing the governor to make changes to domestic laws” and that “once we open this door, it cannot be closed”.
But there is another reason why McLaughlin and his government cannot stop the governor, namely that the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has already directed that a law of this kind must be implemented. In addition, so long as Cayman does not have a framework for same-sex couples’ relationships to be registered, it remains in breach of its own Bill of Rights, in particular the right to a family life.
Claims by the opposition that the UK government is considering its position regarding the European Convention on Human Rights as part of the consequences of Brexit were also wildly inaccurate. The issue of Brexit and the UK’s relationship with the European Court of Human Rights is entirely unrelated to Britain being a signatory of the 1950 treaty that is the European Convention on Human Rights.
On Monday the Governor’s Office confirmed to CNS that the UK Government has no intentions of withdrawing its support from the convention, which is completely separate from the UK’s former membership in the European Union.
Despite all of this, the opposition has accused the premier of ignoring his obligations to “debate, discussion, discourse, and dialogue” in order to reach a compromise.
“While the governor is an employee of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is tasked with representing the interests of the UK Government, the premier as a democratically elected representative of the Cayman people has no excuse for not consulting and engaging the people he was elected to serve,” McLean said.
The opposition is also suggesting that the objections to the Domestic Partnership Bill have become constitutional, even though the opposition members vehemently opposed the bill for religious and evidently homophobic reasons during the recent debate.
The opposition accused the premier of misleading the public over the number of laws that have to be changed, though the reason for this is because of the decision to enact a separate piece of legislation for same-sex couples instead of reinstating the chief justice’s ruling which legalised same-sex marriage.
McLaughlin pointed out in detail at the end of the debate on the bill last month that the reason why the UK may opt to impose same-sex marriage rather than steering through the bill on the table was because such a move would not require so many pieces of law to be amended.
He even described the chief justice’s ruling as “genius” in its simplicity, as it changed just eight words in the Marriage Law and with that settled all of the issues relating to family life as well as next of kin and inheritance rights.
The changes to eleven existing laws are to pave the way for ‘domestic partners’ to have a family life and become each others’ next of kin. The changes are necessary to allow them to make the same types of decisions for each other, carry the same shared responsibility as parents and have the same kind of access to each other’s assets, as is the case for spouses.
“The official opposition is now calling on the premier to come clean and publicly disclose his ‘consultation’ with the governor, as required by the Constitution before the use of section 81 of our Constitution,” McLean stated.
Seven months after the premier said that Cayman had to pass a civil union type of bill and following years of public debate, the opposition accused the premier of not offering proper prior consultation or input from the public.
See the latest press release from the opposition in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Alden Mclaughlin don’t have a backbone, Arden for Premier.
Arden really has lost the plot this time around
Caymanians, I know we’re not a part of Caricom, however, many of our ancestors were enslaved and also, some were enslavers. Some of our old mercantile families still carry great shame about their enslaving past. Many of their ancestors used the bible to support treating humans as chattel. Working tiny children. Removing them from their mothers. Rapping women. Studding men out like bulls on a ranch. Hanging bodies like strange fruit from trees.
That’s why we should show solidarity with Caricom’s call for reparations and also:
1. bring back Emancipation Day. Where did that day go? Erasing that day– we must be the only country in the region that refuses to celebrate abolition– doesn’t erase history.
also, and more to the point:
2. give LGBT Caymanians the “BASIC” rights they’re calling for. Many Caymanians didn’t have equal rights because of their skin color. In fact, we were treated like chattel and bible thumpers back in the day sited God’s law as justification for barbarity.
It’s 2020.
We ALL know sexuality is no more of a choice than the color of our skin. Yes, we ALL know. Even the bible thumping, latent homosexuals that think suppressing what’s natural will make “it” go away.
You know it won’t. Oppressing humans who deserve rights won’t make you NOT gay, either AND it won’t remove the “gay stain” from your daughters and sons.
So, just stop.
Also, do better CIG. Surely you don’t need a coup or the actions of “mother-Crown” to do what’s right.
Again, it’s 2020. Isn’t attending to the economic fall out due to the pandemic + preparing for raging hurricanes due to climate change more important than oppressing Caymanians who want some very basic rights?
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/caricom-demands-justice-for-years-of-slavery-20200823-0012.html
Seriously Arden. Stop peddling in politics and breaking the LAW, which could lead us to having to make a decision on independence, when we are not yet ready. Go fix some issues that affect day-to-day life for families such as – if it rains, we need non-profits to feed a large number of families – WHY? How can the Govt. expect persons and families to survive on $6 minimum wage? Our schools need to be finished and others expanded and/or refurbished, address the high cost of heath care insurance and high cost of living generally, put some energy into a movement for a greener environment, and the list goes on. In particular, spend some time in your district with your ears to the ground – East End has some negative societal issues that are becoming increasingly more prevalent and affecting our very young children (read between the lines). The DPB is a Bill that provides equal rights for some basic human rights for persons that seek to have same-sex civil union relationships. It’s not the end of the world. It will not destroy Cayman. Greed and not taking care of the lower income population will cause more damage to our society. Stop the political pandering before you go down in history as the person that lead us to independence BEFORE we were ready!
Disgusting
…the only thing the premier should be fighting right now is McKeeva Bush, and show that violence is unacceptable
If only these guys could spend their time and energy on things that really matter…Cayman could be so great.
This is the man who in 2007, as Minister responsible at the time, responded to questions about future electricity generation with a comment along the lines of (this is not a direct quote), ‘Diesel is the only answer.’ He also dissed WTE, refused to introduce a recycling program and oversaw the disastrous post-Ivan scrap metal contract. Nice set of social priorities? So by his standards we can turn these islands into a polluted trash heap but same-sex marriages are banned.
Direct rule it is then!
everytime arden speaks we movea little closer to direct rule….
I am really and truly sorry that I voted for him.
You say thst every year.
This is what he is putting his time into? How about the fact that this guy is the reason we will get a 6% hike from CUC soon. One thing I can tell you about most people against gay marriage, they aren’t raking in the cash.
So 2 consenting adults getting equal rights doesn’t affect your life, but 6% higher CUC bill WILL.
Old toothless dinosaurs gumming old bones. We pay them to act and be worthless! This is very shameful behaviour and certainly not honourable.
The opposition has finally taken a stand on something and its not McKeeva, not the port, not the dump, not offreg, not the health minister’s incompetence, not all the waste and mismanagement. It’s gay civil unions. An issue that the rest of the world resolved 10 or 20 years ago. This is so embarrassing for Cayman. We look like a bunch of uneducated, backward, superstitious fools.
If we allow civil unions, gay couples’ lives will be improved and nobody else’s life will be affected in any way. It’s a non-issue.
What would those opposing the modernization of civil unions/marriage do, if they weren’t afraid?
Caymanians aren’t superstitious, we’re just a little stitious
https://youtu.be/Xdyi-9kMsa0
“The government consists of a gang of men exactly like you and me.
They have, taking one with another, no special talent for the business of government; they have only a talent for getting and holding office.” —H. L. Mencken
heavy sigh… I wish they would put this much effort into our kids education or increasing the minimum wage, mental health facility, etc etc etc.
Shame that CNS knows about the laws and human rights than our politicians.
Hardon McLean. Super fool. There’s not even a battle to be won here.
He’s like the Christian equivalent of the Taliban.
Please, get rid of this anachronism.
Why should we get rid of him? He wants to be Premier. Says he deserves it!
“Religion is like a pair of shoes…..Find one that fits for you, but don’t make me wear your shoes.”
“I’m completely in favor of the separation of Church and State. … These two institutions screw us up enough on their own, so both of them together is certain death.”
G.Carlin
Our MLAs should be ashamed of themselves! Even if they didn’t like the vote, at least explain to the Christians who only have two issues (anti-gay rights and anti-abortion) that as an independent territory i.e. not a sovereign country, we would have to accept this ruling AND that the Governor is not strong holding the people.
If we even go independent for one issue, the gay rights have already been fought and will win, it’s the times we’re in, and like it or not, these are rights we will have to accept.
We should have accepted the civil union, maybe the more attention we give this need to be married, more determined they will be. Let the gays join everyone else with the divorce and challenges of relationships.
Educate the electorate that this is all about politics…. acting as if you’re really fighting for Caymanians over one issue and ignoring the other 99!
And God help us if this is a position supported by those who want to push cayman into dependence. If we think gay marriage is bad, a government without accountability is a nightmare we don’t want to experience.
Shame is not something they were born with.
And 1:24 pm , and if you think that’s bad, try being under the hands of God’s anger…..
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”
It would adorn Mr. McLean if he would use his position to increase the $6 minimum wage instead of fighting this lost battle
Then maybe his small base of voters could buy a clue.
I cannot believe how stupid both the opposition and church leaders/protesters are. The bill is “to ensure that Cayman is compliant with its own Constitution and the right to a private family life as well as with the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights”. How can any self-respecting, rational individual argue against these requirements?
No cure for stupid.
Does the opposition have nothing better to worry about?
How about the CIG blowing through 2/3 of their cash reserves since Jan, no credible reopening plans for tourism, unrealistic plans for masks in schools, a speaker who’s CV in any other country would permanently disqualify them from office etc etc…
Absolute silliness….
The photo with this story looks like and ad for Jurassic Park, come see the dinosaurs.
Bush, Arden, Eden and Juju make me ashamed to call myself a Caymanian. Hope unna na so fool to give the fossils 4 more years to crystalize.
We need young open minded Caymanians to take the reigns now. Too much 1970s mentality up in that parliament.
More like 1870s mentality.
He has point. Let me explain… Alden is not interested in upholding the rule of law or he would have insisted that his fellow ministers vote along with the rest of the government to ensure equality for all.
Insisting that his fellow ministers vote yes would’ve resulted in a collapse of the government with 9 months until elections.
Thanks for explaining so far…
And that way they don’t get blamed by the religious groups in there respective constituencies whilst holding up the “bogey man” Governor for imposing the law against their will…
All is fair in war, love and politics 😂😂😂😂
I don’t get why Arden thinks this makes him look any better than Alden. Whining is not accomplishing anything.
Spend your time on something productive!! There are so many problems in Cayman that deserve your attention!
Build sidewalks and bike lanes. Educate your youth. Maybe encourage people to go to college.
To put it quite bluntly Arden McLean is an idiot!
What a disaster. It is clear the Cayman Islands cannot afford for Arden McLean, Joey Hew, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, Dwayne Seymour, Tara Rivers, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Moses Kirkconnell plus co-leaders of the Government of National Unity McKeeva Bush and Alden McLaughlin to become the next Premier in 2021 under any circumstances.