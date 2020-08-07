McLean demands paper trail between Roper and UK

Opposition Leader Arden McLean in the LA

(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean has written to Governor Martyn Roper asking him to disclose the correspondence between his office and the Foreign Office that led to his decision to pass the Domestic Partnership Bill himself. Meanwhile, as the opposition continues to object to the bill and the marriage equality debate rages on, the Human Rights Commission has welcomed the move and urged the community to “reject intolerance and discrimination”.

In its statement the HRC said, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, particularly when addressing human rights infractions.” The members said that the bill satisfies a legal requirement to ensure “respect of human dignity through non-discrimination and equality”.

But the opposition members were still raising concerns Thursday, despite knowing that once the legislature failed to uphold the rule of law, either this piece of legislation or full marriage equality would be imposed.

Following the governor’s statement, members of the official opposition met several times to discuss the matter and were now asking for the relevant correspondence with the UK to be made public.

“We feel that for such a divisive, contentious and emotive issue it would be in the interest of good governance to have full and transparent disclosure so that the Caymanian people can have no doubts regarding the position of the UK Government,” the opposition stated.

Yesterday, Premier Alden McLaughlin reminded all lawmakers who voted down the Domestic Partnership Bill last week how many times he and the attorney general had warned them that the UK would act if the Legislative Assembly did not do as directed by the Court of Appeal at the end of last year.

“I and other members of government… took pains over and over again to remind members… that if the Legislative Assembly failed to do its duty and uphold the law and respect and act upon the declaration of our own Court of Appeal, then the UK government would be obligated to do so,” he said.

McLaughlin noted that the issue was not up for debate because it was “a matter of law that required the Legislative Assembly to pass suitable legislation to protect the rights of Chantelle and Vickie and other Caymanian same-sex couples, as required in a modern society governed by the rule of law”.

He added, “I also know that both Baroness Sugg and Governor Roper deeply regret that they have been forced to take this action.”

The HRC said in its statement responding to the matter that the governor had “made his decision with due care and concern for the entire jurisdiction. His decision provides for the upholding of our own Bill of Rights under the Constitution as well as the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).”

Supporting Roper’s decision, the commission said that to ensure a sound decision is made for the finalisation of the bill, everyone should review it when the consultation begins Monday and provide comments.

“During this time that we are all duty bound to treat each other with courtesy, dignity and respect and to reject intolerance and discrimination,” the HRC added.