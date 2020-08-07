McLean demands paper trail between Roper and UK
(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean has written to Governor Martyn Roper asking him to disclose the correspondence between his office and the Foreign Office that led to his decision to pass the Domestic Partnership Bill himself. Meanwhile, as the opposition continues to object to the bill and the marriage equality debate rages on, the Human Rights Commission has welcomed the move and urged the community to “reject intolerance and discrimination”.
In its statement the HRC said, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, particularly when addressing human rights infractions.” The members said that the bill satisfies a legal requirement to ensure “respect of human dignity through non-discrimination and equality”.
But the opposition members were still raising concerns Thursday, despite knowing that once the legislature failed to uphold the rule of law, either this piece of legislation or full marriage equality would be imposed.
Following the governor’s statement, members of the official opposition met several times to discuss the matter and were now asking for the relevant correspondence with the UK to be made public.
“We feel that for such a divisive, contentious and emotive issue it would be in the interest of good governance to have full and transparent disclosure so that the Caymanian people can have no doubts regarding the position of the UK Government,” the opposition stated.
Yesterday, Premier Alden McLaughlin reminded all lawmakers who voted down the Domestic Partnership Bill last week how many times he and the attorney general had warned them that the UK would act if the Legislative Assembly did not do as directed by the Court of Appeal at the end of last year.
“I and other members of government… took pains over and over again to remind members… that if the Legislative Assembly failed to do its duty and uphold the law and respect and act upon the declaration of our own Court of Appeal, then the UK government would be obligated to do so,” he said.
McLaughlin noted that the issue was not up for debate because it was “a matter of law that required the Legislative Assembly to pass suitable legislation to protect the rights of Chantelle and Vickie and other Caymanian same-sex couples, as required in a modern society governed by the rule of law”.
He added, “I also know that both Baroness Sugg and Governor Roper deeply regret that they have been forced to take this action.”
The HRC said in its statement responding to the matter that the governor had “made his decision with due care and concern for the entire jurisdiction. His decision provides for the upholding of our own Bill of Rights under the Constitution as well as the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).”
Supporting Roper’s decision, the commission said that to ensure a sound decision is made for the finalisation of the bill, everyone should review it when the consultation begins Monday and provide comments.
“During this time that we are all duty bound to treat each other with courtesy, dignity and respect and to reject intolerance and discrimination,” the HRC added.
I really wish that Mclean and his ilk would just go away.
Some may have not heard of the Official Secrets Act. Yes, it is also applicable in the Cayman Islands.
Oh come-on Arden…they’ve been oppressing for years and know better than to put true discussion in writing.
East End please send him packing
Or better yet, just keep him inside and tell him god needs him to do all work from his kitchen. In a muzzle. With no wifi.
Naughty schoolboy demands headmaster’s files…
1982 called – it wants its tie back.
It was calling to say that it doesn’t want it back at all. It’s had time to contemplate what it did in the past, and wants the tie to not come back.
Transparency in government is good and should be more widespread.
The Premier is the UK’s puppet, next we will be told that because of Covid 19 that the elections have been suspended and the Premier and his cronies can stay in power.
I am sorry but this is a stupid statement. The Premier and Governor have repeated many times that this is about upholding the rule of law. The appeals court, which is independent and there to ensure the constitution is upheld, determined the LA needed to ensure laws were in place to treat people fairly and equally. The LA refused and the Governor is now upholding the appeals court ruling. Your statement implies the Governor and Premier will break the law and there is no evidence of this at all. The only people showing they wish to not follow the law are those MLA’s who voted – No. The rule of law is of paramount importance. Without it Cayman is nothing but a banana republic!
The entire territory is a puppet of rhd UK. If you think otherwise you a fool.
What a donkey
I don’t know where Arden’s head is thinking that he can demand copies of the Governor’s correspondence, but luckily it was copied to me so here it is.
Hey Ropes,
Do your job.
Love and hugs from Suggs
It’s not your business anymore Arden. You had your chance and you knew full well what was going to happen. Thank God we are a Crown Colony with intelligent oversight to keep blowhards like you in your place. You used to be a good man. Now all i see is ignorant anger. All bluff and bluster. Be thankful they didn’t cram same sex marriage down your throat.
ALDEN, PLEASE!
How about you take the same noble stand as opposition Leader Arden McLean? Then we may believe that youre serious and not just letting off steam.
Amen?
This man is like a f—g dog with a bone! WHT. Arden, you and your cronies MESSED UP. Okay? Unnah should have talked, each of you choose a RED LIGHT shortcoming and seek to amend those in committee state or whatever you all call it and then pass it with amendments. BUT NO! You all fumbled the &*#% ball and now you continue with this BS?! Lookya man, I don’t know about others, but I am FED UP with your bullish attitude. Sick of it. I hope to God that educated Caymanians under the age of 45 grab their jewels and give that district election options next year. Sick of you!
Lol, when hell freezes over. An ugly disposition and stupidity are a bad combination.
The opositon is fully responsible for this. How dumb can you be.
Good luck with that