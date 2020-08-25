Mandatory masks dropped under new rules
(CNS): Government has released new COVID-19 regulations that ease most of the remaining limitations on day to day life in the Cayman Islands put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, including the requirement to wear masks in most public places. The new rules pave the way for gatherings of up to 250 people, including at sporting events, and lift the ban on hiring scuba equipment.
People will no longer be mandated to wear masks in shops or offices but they will be required at medical facilities, care homes, the prison and the airport. Masks will also be needed in taxis and on buses, but there is now no mandated requirement for children to wear masks at school.
The previous expectations that children were required to wear masks in schools had caused concern for some parents, especially the youngest students. While the advice will remain for social distancing and hand hygiene, there will be no longer be any compulsion for kids to wear masks in class.
The regulations state that the medical officer of health can require people to wear masks in given circumstances and issue separate guidance on the use of masks or cloth face coverings by children between the ages of two and ten years old. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday that no specific requirement for schools had been published by Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez since the new regulations were released.
The new rules were published Monday on government’s Gazette website and Premier Alden McLaughlin is expected to confirm the details at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, which is scheduled for this afternoon.
Cayman appears to be free of the virus. While there were still two active cases as of Monday, both were asymptomatic patients in quarantine. The last person to test positive for COVID-19 who had acquired the virus through community transmission was six weeks ago.
See the new regulations in the CNS Library. Scroll down to ‘Easing of curfew’.
Good for that supermarket! Hope they all keep a mask rule – they can despite Govt removing it as mandatory – it is their premises! All private indoor spaces should keep the requirement!!
What the hell is so offensive about wearing a mask when the benefits are so obvious??
Without masks in general we’ll see if the virus raises its head in the CI again.
What are you taking about? Can you read? That’s an old photo.
Now open the borders for all.
TB and other flus that have been with us for ions and are still killing millions more per year than Covid19. When the dust settles the death rates world wide will show very little difference in the amount of deaths per year over the last decade, when you take away everyone who died during this pandemic who had underlying conditions.
This pandemic has been a great reminder of how the masses can be controlled by the few. People will believe anything if you keep repeating the same nonsense.
“Our father who art in heaven hallowed be the name, thy kingdom come thy will be done…….” to infinity and beyond
CNS: Spend a little time studying this – scroll down to the graph of deaths. That spike was not a hoax.
It’s also worth reading this article in the Economist. It looks at “excess deaths”, i.e. the number of deaths over the norm, which in almost all countries was more than the recorded number of Covid deaths, which aligns with most experts’ opinions that the number of Covid deaths is more than the official numbers.
Open up the border and let us off this rock without bankrupting us to come back! Credit us with the brain to self-isolate and be grown up about it.
With you 110%
Should ask the government what age groups the persons who didn’t obey self quarantine in MARCH were. Were they all age 40+ home owners? It’s the governments blanket approach that is causing the anger. But how can we possibly ask this government to be transparent, analytical and act in a timely manner?
If people were trustworthy I would agree. Too risky to open the airport with whats going on right now.
Other news sites are saying that this does NOT apply to schools. CNS, can you please confirm?
CNS: The CNS story is correct.
Finally some rational decision, feels like living in PARA-NOIA-DISE! Let locals quarantine in there homes when returning from overseas! Have some trust in your people, and save the expenditure of government quarantine facilities! Government will need the funds soon to help starving people once the pension money has run out!
What should the penalty be for not self isolating properly and thereby forcing another lockdown, destroying the livelihoods of tens of thousands?
$500,000 KYD who is going to risk that!
Where did you pull the tens of thousands figure from?
CNS where did the up/down thumbs go?? Please don’t say you’ve killed them off..
CNS: The thumb votes were being manipulated to a ridiculous degree. I’m looking at a different rating system.
CNS: The silent majority votes with those. The results are unbiased and show people can see through the accepted narrative given to us by the Government and the media.
CNS: Yes, I understand that – except that if they are heavily manipulated they are no longer unbiased. I think I have a found a better system that will be less easy to manipulate. I’m working on it now.
Half of people were not wearing them properly anyway, especially a particular nationality that seem to think the nose could remain uncovered. I mean why bother?
why is the officer in the picture giving a mask to a person wearing a mask? it is a little wierd
So can a shop refuse you access if you don’t wear a mask? Where do I stand legally? Shops and bars can refuse access for not wearing a shirt or footwear. What’s to stop them doing this too?
No, they can’t. Read the damn gazette
Well I just got refused entry at a supermarket without my mask. They said the same way they can require shirt and shoes, they can require mask and they WILL because they need to open back the self serve buffets and cannot do safely without masks.
I hate masks but quite frankly, i wish people been wearing them at the buffets since the beginning of time!
Well they are in breach of the law and should be reported.
“An owner or operator of a public place shall not refuse entry to a person on the grounds either that the person—(a)is wearing a mask or cloth covering;or(b)subject to paragraph (2), is not wearing a mask or cloth face covering”
I’ll take my business elsewhere(Fosters just released an update on their social media)
Your “buffet” is really just stock that hasn’t been sold and is about to spoil. A litte corona in it ain’t going to make it any worse than it already is.
11.25 Like to try again?
Yes, read and comprehend the damn gazette.
They were agreeing with you dork
About time! Keep the airport closed (because this is still way out of control almost everywhere else in the world – including our neighboring islands that started to allow travel) and let us continue to live our lives here without restriction.
While I have sympathy for those who continue to face financial hardship due to the shutdown of the tourism sector, it would be a silly decision to open up the airport now, as it would be a guarantee of new positive cases in the community and we would be right back to where we started. We have all sacrificed so much over the last 5 months and no one has the appetite to go back into lockdown. Our kids deserve to be in school and for them and their teachers to not have to wear masks.
Well done Cayman! Let’s keep up the great work!
OPEN UP I SAY!
Out of control HAHAHA
In what ways has your sympathy for those in financial hardship been acted upon?
Not a day too early to end this insane hysterics. Naturally, all the voices of reason early on were suppressed because we just had to make this a political weapon.
Now it’s just a matter of time before the SJW fake outrage and hysterics sets in.
So under what medical rationale are many of our children not being allowed back in to their schools for two weeks?
Due to sloth, our civil service came up with a plan back in May & June and it is too hard to change that now.
It will be interesting to see how the Premier and others respond to questions this afternoon.
I don’t question that measures need to be taken to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, but it shouldn’t be too much to ask CIG to assess the risk of various matters, adapt to new information and communicate the same to all of us.
We are declared Covid-free by major health organizations and we should enjoy that while we can. Depending on how the airport is handled this could all change in a month.
All while ignoring the damning reports from the OES highlighting the failures of our public education system in attempting to implement meaningful home learning.
Whole thing was stupid to begin with.
Tell that to the families of the 814,000+ people that have died….
Yawn. Thumbs down for you. More people have died on our roads than from Covid. Prove me wrong.
And yet we still wear seat belts.
We take precautions like wearing a seat belt or wearing a mask in order to mitigate the risk of injury or infection/transmission.
So many places require masks. So I guess that didn’t help all of the 814,000+ that died.
People died in places where the restrictions were extreme…
But rarely have they stated what the other adverse conditions were that made them more susceptible. They also over-reported on many that did NOT die of COvid but were attributed anyway.
Who do you trust? NONE of them.
99% of them would have died anyway. Florida 2020 Covid deaths, which people like you claim is ravishing the State, is still a good percentage under 2019 vehicle accidents. Unfortunately, our roads and pools, are more dangerous than Covid. God bless those who lost their lives. As for you, please learn some statistics.
What are you talking about? Less than 300 people died in road accidents in Florida in 2019. More than 10,500 people have already died in Florida of COVID-19 in 2020. That’s 35 times more deaths and we’re only 2/3 of the way through 2020!