Mandatory masks dropped under new rules

An officer hands out masks at a local supermarket at the beginning of lockdown

(CNS): Government has released new COVID-19 regulations that ease most of the remaining limitations on day to day life in the Cayman Islands put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, including the requirement to wear masks in most public places. The new rules pave the way for gatherings of up to 250 people, including at sporting events, and lift the ban on hiring scuba equipment.

People will no longer be mandated to wear masks in shops or offices but they will be required at medical facilities, care homes, the prison and the airport. Masks will also be needed in taxis and on buses, but there is now no mandated requirement for children to wear masks at school.

The previous expectations that children were required to wear masks in schools had caused concern for some parents, especially the youngest students. While the advice will remain for social distancing and hand hygiene, there will be no longer be any compulsion for kids to wear masks in class.

The regulations state that the medical officer of health can require people to wear masks in given circumstances and issue separate guidance on the use of masks or cloth face coverings by children between the ages of two and ten years old. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday that no specific requirement for schools had been published by Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez since the new regulations were released.

The new rules were published Monday on government’s Gazette website and Premier Alden McLaughlin is expected to confirm the details at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, which is scheduled for this afternoon.

Cayman appears to be free of the virus. While there were still two active cases as of Monday, both were asymptomatic patients in quarantine. The last person to test positive for COVID-19 who had acquired the virus through community transmission was six weeks ago.