Man stabbed outside 7MB nightclub
(CNS): One man was stabbed and taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning following a fight outside Lillie’s nightclub at The Strand Plaza in the Seven Mile Beach area. A woman also received minor injuries during the violent altercation at around 3am, which police said involved multiple people. Both of the injured parties were taken to hospital treated and released.
The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
Correction: This article has been corrected. It originally said that the fight took place inside the nightclub, whereas it took place outside the premises.
I think the biggest issues here are related to the parking lot. Its a hangout. When other bars close people go there and party in the parking lot.
This guy who punched his ex was not even in the club that night. Just came to hang out and make trouble.
Super bright lights in the parking lot would be a start. Maybe a police car could patrol a little more often.
After reading some of the comments it seems like we will have to add unconscious bias and systemic racism to the list of issues that we need to deal with in 2020.
Finally someone else recognizes the elephant in the room.
10:59 before you say u knew the person was Canadian because you where in Canada , be aware that Canada has the most diverse population prob in the world . So whomever flashed u could be from just about anywhere in the world . In other words , do not be so quick to judge ant nationality .
Pot calling the kettle black. Doesn’t cayman have a diverse population as well? So why always place the blame on the heads of one nationally? Until you can answer that I’ll forever believe that a Canadian with horrible road etiquette turned on their high beam while driving 1 car space away from me at night on the highway and kept flashing it until I switched lanes.
10:59 , just wondering how the hell you know that the driver flashing his her high beams are Canadian ? since you claim you where blinded ? are ya new ?
Simple solution. LIGHT UP THE PARKING AREA. Bright LED lights are available so put them to use as they use little power. Turn them on about 2 hours before closing and leave them on until all patrons have left the area. Landlords do this or you will lose your tenants.
Lock it back down like COVID. That’s the only way to keep the animals in line.
This is the nature of the night entertainment business whether local or expat customers either one can act violently when drinking irresponsibly and even with the best security in place.
Expats have always known not to mess with locals so they keep their smart remarks to CNS.
afraid to mess with locals??….laughable…
This is very unfortunate as I know how hard the guys at Lillie’s work to keep everyone safe, and has been doing a great job as is still the best nightclub and most successful on island. They have even started more 21+ events to avoid younger crowds so older party goers can enjoy they selfs better around their age group. Keep up the work guys!
free solution that might hurt business for a while but will prove successful in the long run:
enfore strict dress code:no caps…no chains…no sunglasses…no sports shoes/clothes
Lmao
Don’t forget the metal detectors and pat downs
lillies used to have a very strcit door policy when it first opened and was easily one of the best clubs ever on cayman. they obviously need the business now and let anybody in. i was in the complex and saw the folks hanging outside on firday night….100% local/jamaican….not an expat to be seen.
apologies for being honest.
Racist, not honest, maybe you should leave if you don’t like us Caribbean people.
Standard response from another thin-skinned local who won’t accept the truth.
Jamaicans are expats too.
Exactly, the original commenter obviously meant 100% BLACK.
Caymanians only consider themselves black when it suits the specific narrative.
i can agree but it’s not what locals consider themselves for this one, its what the commenter said. you’re telling me that he/she assumed they were caymanian/jamaican other than by skin colour? mhm ok.
Locals aren’t necessarily black though.
What’s he was trying to say is that it was GHETTO.
Really now…..here is it ppl, colorism alive and well.
We actually want you to leave. Not Racist as I could care less what color you are you are. Your just bad people.
Did you watch the video of the fight? Those ppl were not Jamaicans. And fyi not because Jamaicans gather somewhere means chaos with ensue. By your comment are you also suggesting that there are no expat jamaicans here? Furthermore lillies is an ok place, there are much better places on island that offer a more exclusive vibe so you can have raunchy lillies
To be fair it’s the drunk and obnoxious expats who cause most of the problems.
Hmmm…think I’d rather put up with a mouthy expat than get plunged but that’s just me.
Let the Caymanian bashing comments begin in 3…2…1…
Ok. Bet these clowns were locals to the Caribbean. Can guarantee they weren’t UK/Canadian/American/Philipino/Australian or from any other expat community.
Who is the expat community comprised of? Also I’ve seen plenty of bar fights in the UK, America, Canada (hell the Canadians have a nasty driving habit of trying to blind you intentionally by turning on their high beams) so stop pretending like what happens in the Caribbean does not happen all around the world.
are you worried by the truth?
But..its a caribbean country..should it have been crackas out there or what?
Actually, we are a British Territory, not a Caribbean country. Thank God.
O yes you tell the poster…and while you’re at it please tell your fellow countrymen who know no better. I’m tried of them trying to fit where they will never belong.
why do you think people will start bashing caymanians???
do you know something we dont?
Why would they bash caymanians when everyones favorite punch bag is here, the jamaicans?
This why I stay home, tend to my weed garden and spend my Friday nights with some freshly brewed herb tea to relax. Coupled with my cats and a large Kebabs
Somehow I’m the criminal here but they allowed to get violent with a liquid you can overdose on. Not herb tea, never happened before.
how would we like minded individuals find eachother to “share” our appreciation of “herb tea”?
Mooch much?
Oh.. you want to find Mary?
Vote for a representative who sees the irony in locking up Caymanians for smoking weed yet allowing tobacco laced with nicotine to be smoked on government property.
Who sees that marijuana is illegal due to being scheduled as a drug with no medical use and high abuse, yet the drug alcohol is allowed while cannabis extract are prescribed medically.
Who sees potential in Caymanians in the agricultural industry to farm the material, scientists to extract the medical oils, Caymankind retailors to generate sales tax from tourists, and entrepeneurs to export the product.
Prohibition of alcohol made Al Capone a multi-millionaire a century ago. Learn from our mistakes. Then you will dance with Mary Jane freely.
tl;dr: I’m baked, just get some seeds out a 5 and plant. It’s a GOD GIVEN HERB that these men wish to prohibit.