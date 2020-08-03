Man stabbed outside 7MB nightclub

Lillie’s nightclub at The Strand

(CNS): One man was stabbed and taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning following a fight outside Lillie’s nightclub at The Strand Plaza in the Seven Mile Beach area. A woman also received minor injuries during the violent altercation at around 3am, which police said involved multiple people. Both of the injured parties were taken to hospital treated and released.

The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.