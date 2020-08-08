Man killed in single van crash

A&E at the George Town hospital

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from North Side was killed on the road in Bodden Town Saturday morning, the RCIPS have said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 4:30am on Bodden Town Road near to Long Fellow Circle. The man, who was driving a white Subaru Sunbar, was trapped inside due to the severity of the impact and had to be freed by the fire service. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The police have not identified the man or given any indication how the crash happened. Officials said the matter was being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the 649-6254 during regular business hours.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.