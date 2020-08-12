Man charged over nightspot parking lot assault

(CNS): A 28-year-old man from North Side has been charged with assault ABH in connection with a violent attack on a woman outside Lillie’s nightclub in the Strand Plaza on Canal Point Drive last month that triggered a fight in which a man was stabbed. Police said that the suspect was arrested a week ago, on 5 August, and appeared in court Monday, 10 August, where he was granted bail to return on 25 September.

The assault against the woman was caught on phone video and circulated on social media.