Maladministration occupies ombudsman

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman has reported that maladministration by some civil servants is dominating its work, which now covers a range of issues, from data protection to whistleblowing. The oversight body, which was created in September 2017 following the merger of the offices of the information and complaints commissioners, handled 393 enquiries last year. Complaints about public service and the police took up the bulk of the workload.

In the ombudsman’s annual report for last year, which was made public when it was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, also showed that the office handled a huge number of data protection enquiries regarding the new law, which came into effect in September. Data protection queries boosted inquiries to the office by 60% compared to 2018.

However, it was complaints about maladministration across government and complaints about the police, both new and a “daunting number of backlogged public complaints against the RCIPS”, that kept investigators busy.

The office focused on tackling the backlog of the 144 historical cases regarding the RCIPS that the ombudsman had inherited, but 62 new complaints were also filed this year and 67 carried forward from 2018. But just two police investigators managed to handle these new cases while at the same time clearing up the old ones, resolving 105 complaints.

In a press release about the report, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said that the office continues to encounter challenges across government over the general understanding of the maladministration complaints process.

She said many departments and ministries or portfolios still do not have a formal internal complaints process for members of the public to use.

“The lack of such policies can cause confusion and delay when complainants come to our office for assistance,” Hermiston added.

The complaints arm of the ombudsman’s office is one of the oldest of its oversight roles, as that office and law came into force back in 2004. Although public sector entities have had 16 years to get used to the need to address complaints, one of the most common concerns is the length of time some take to respond.

“Unreasonable conduct, as defined in the Complaints (Maladministration) Law, includes delay and non-response,” the report states. “We are working with many areas of government to ensure appropriate acknowledgements and response times are in place. This issue will remain a focus of our office as poor communication is a leading frustration for the public in dealing with government.”

The report included in a number of summaries of cases that were resolved by the office. In one of them a complainant reported to the ombudsman that they were still waiting for the outcome of a Labour Appeals Tribunal hearing held in May 2011. Because it had been so long, the ombudsman made the tribunal redo the case, so eight years after the first hearing they issued a decision, bringing the matter to a close.

With a number of issues surrounding maladministration and the failure to address complaints, the office said it is focused on helping the public sector respond more effectively and to address specific concerns. An early resolution structure implemented last year has contributed to improved file management and reduced timelines in many cases.

In addition to some complex investigations stemming from complaints, as well as police conduct and freedom of information appeals, which reached a record dozen hearings last year, the office also tackled dozens of enquiries about data protection.

“Analysts have also noted there are still some significant gaps in understanding of the Data Protection Law on the part of individuals and businesses around the islands, which the Ombudsman is helping to address via public education and outreach efforts,” the office added.