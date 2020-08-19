Local jobseekers ‘not suitable’

(CNS): Plans to vigorously enforce the part of the immigration law that call for ‘Caymanians first’ when filling job vacancies, using an improved online system, do not appear to be working for all jobseekers. CNS has received concerns from readers using WORC’s job portal who were told they are “not suitable” by employers, despite having the experience, qualifications and what they believed was a good interview. But WORC officials said they are working hard to make things better.

Several jobseekers have also told CNS that they are still experiencing significant difficulties finding the information they need and getting help from Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) staff. However, many are reluctant to speak out as they fear it will undermine their chances of finding work.

But one jobseeker, George Ebanks, has documented his trials and is speaking out about the difficulties he has had navigating the job site and, above all, the problems that he had tracking feedback, a critical part of the system to ensure that employers are giving proper consideration to local jobseekers before they are granted a work permit.

Like other readers, Ebanks complained about the time and effort to get someone from WORC to help him and respond to his concerns. But he told CNS that one of the most difficult things to find was the feedback employers had given about interviews.

Ebanks said that when he eventually unearthed the comments one employer had given to WORC, he was astounded. He said that “it could not be anymore different” to his actual experience, given how well his interview went and “the positive direct feedback I received at the time of the interview”.

Ebanks said it appeared the job was already filled by a long-term work permit holder and the interview was essentially a “sham”. He maintained that the ongoing problem is perpetuated if employers are allowed to post inaccurate comments and declare that a Caymanian applicant “is not suitable” and “wouldn’t be a good fit”, when their experience and qualifications suggest otherwise.

Ebanks’ experience is similar to those related by other CNS readers who are applying for jobs posted in connection with a work permit renewal.

Employers are still very reluctant to give up workers who have been with them for some time, even for a suitable local replacement. While figures suggest that new vacancies create a genuine opportunity for locals to secure a position, the renewal issue remains a real problem and appears to be reflected in the latest WORC figures.

Between 1 June and last week, the number of jobseekers matched to employers was 220, which, given the current situation, is not unreasonable. However, this is a little more than one third of the number of applicants (599) who were referred to employers for jobs advertised on the portal.

There are currently 1,006 registered jobseekers, which includes the under-employed as well as unemployed. And there are 2,137 employers registered on the site, who have posted 663 active job vacancies.

Acting WORC Director Jeremy Scott accepted that there were still challenges with this new agency and the online system created to connect local jobseekers and employers. He said the unit had initiated further internal reviews of system functionality and engaged with decision makers to ensure that measures remain robust in meeting all legal requirements.

“When deciding on work permit applications, employers are required to disclose the number of Caymanians that applied for the position and should provide a justification for why they were not hired,” he said. “The applicant also has an opportunity to provide any information in response to the justification provided by the employer. These comments are then taken into consideration by decision makers.”

But challenges remain since work permit applications are still made on hard copy submissions, so WORC staff and the boards still have to manually check applications on the portal and jobseekers’ comments.

Scott said that during the last three months over 80 jobseekers provided employer feedback about their interview experience and they are currently being reviewed. And between January and August this year 86 work permits have been refused because local candidates were available.

“As captured in our vision statement, WORC plays the critical role of leading the pursuit of full Caymanian employment and economic prosperity for all through service excellence,” Scott told CNS. “As a result of COVID-19, WORC has faced many unexpected challenges but has been committed to continuing to deliver services to our customers remotely, thus aiding the Cayman Islands in its ongoing response to managing the impacts of COVID-19.”

Scott said they recognised and apologised for the delays people have been experiencing because of the high volume of queries received by the Customer Care team. “We are listening and working on ways to improve customer care efficiency and will continue to provide multiple channels for our valued customers to contact us,” he added.

He admitted, too, that the user experience on the portal, JobsCayman, has not been optimal. But through feedback from industry stakeholders and the public, progress continues on a new user-interface system, which is expected to be implemented towards the end of this year.

Scott said that in the meantime, WORC continues to assist employers to identify suitably qualified Caymanians as well as prepare Caymanian jobseekers for employment by providing training and development opportunities to prepare themselves to enter or re-enter the workforce or to enhance their existing skills.

Through a public-private partnership with various companies, WORC offers the Ready2Work and Passport2Success programmes, which provide training and development opportunities to a wide demographic of the Cayman population seeking employment. Both currently have cohorts running with a total of 26 participants and promotions for the next round will begin soon.

WORC’s Employment Services Unit also provides career counselling and workforce readiness assessment, which aide in identifying barriers that a jobseeker may have to employment.