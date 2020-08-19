Local jobseekers ‘not suitable’
(CNS): Plans to vigorously enforce the part of the immigration law that call for ‘Caymanians first’ when filling job vacancies, using an improved online system, do not appear to be working for all jobseekers. CNS has received concerns from readers using WORC’s job portal who were told they are “not suitable” by employers, despite having the experience, qualifications and what they believed was a good interview. But WORC officials said they are working hard to make things better.
Several jobseekers have also told CNS that they are still experiencing significant difficulties finding the information they need and getting help from Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) staff. However, many are reluctant to speak out as they fear it will undermine their chances of finding work.
But one jobseeker, George Ebanks, has documented his trials and is speaking out about the difficulties he has had navigating the job site and, above all, the problems that he had tracking feedback, a critical part of the system to ensure that employers are giving proper consideration to local jobseekers before they are granted a work permit.
Like other readers, Ebanks complained about the time and effort to get someone from WORC to help him and respond to his concerns. But he told CNS that one of the most difficult things to find was the feedback employers had given about interviews.
Ebanks said that when he eventually unearthed the comments one employer had given to WORC, he was astounded. He said that “it could not be anymore different” to his actual experience, given how well his interview went and “the positive direct feedback I received at the time of the interview”.
Ebanks said it appeared the job was already filled by a long-term work permit holder and the interview was essentially a “sham”. He maintained that the ongoing problem is perpetuated if employers are allowed to post inaccurate comments and declare that a Caymanian applicant “is not suitable” and “wouldn’t be a good fit”, when their experience and qualifications suggest otherwise.
Ebanks’ experience is similar to those related by other CNS readers who are applying for jobs posted in connection with a work permit renewal.
Employers are still very reluctant to give up workers who have been with them for some time, even for a suitable local replacement. While figures suggest that new vacancies create a genuine opportunity for locals to secure a position, the renewal issue remains a real problem and appears to be reflected in the latest WORC figures.
Between 1 June and last week, the number of jobseekers matched to employers was 220, which, given the current situation, is not unreasonable. However, this is a little more than one third of the number of applicants (599) who were referred to employers for jobs advertised on the portal.
There are currently 1,006 registered jobseekers, which includes the under-employed as well as unemployed. And there are 2,137 employers registered on the site, who have posted 663 active job vacancies.
Acting WORC Director Jeremy Scott accepted that there were still challenges with this new agency and the online system created to connect local jobseekers and employers. He said the unit had initiated further internal reviews of system functionality and engaged with decision makers to ensure that measures remain robust in meeting all legal requirements.
“When deciding on work permit applications, employers are required to disclose the number of Caymanians that applied for the position and should provide a justification for why they were not hired,” he said. “The applicant also has an opportunity to provide any information in response to the justification provided by the employer. These comments are then taken into consideration by decision makers.”
But challenges remain since work permit applications are still made on hard copy submissions, so WORC staff and the boards still have to manually check applications on the portal and jobseekers’ comments.
Scott said that during the last three months over 80 jobseekers provided employer feedback about their interview experience and they are currently being reviewed. And between January and August this year 86 work permits have been refused because local candidates were available.
“As captured in our vision statement, WORC plays the critical role of leading the pursuit of full Caymanian employment and economic prosperity for all through service excellence,” Scott told CNS. “As a result of COVID-19, WORC has faced many unexpected challenges but has been committed to continuing to deliver services to our customers remotely, thus aiding the Cayman Islands in its ongoing response to managing the impacts of COVID-19.”
Scott said they recognised and apologised for the delays people have been experiencing because of the high volume of queries received by the Customer Care team. “We are listening and working on ways to improve customer care efficiency and will continue to provide multiple channels for our valued customers to contact us,” he added.
He admitted, too, that the user experience on the portal, JobsCayman, has not been optimal. But through feedback from industry stakeholders and the public, progress continues on a new user-interface system, which is expected to be implemented towards the end of this year.
Scott said that in the meantime, WORC continues to assist employers to identify suitably qualified Caymanians as well as prepare Caymanian jobseekers for employment by providing training and development opportunities to prepare themselves to enter or re-enter the workforce or to enhance their existing skills.
Through a public-private partnership with various companies, WORC offers the Ready2Work and Passport2Success programmes, which provide training and development opportunities to a wide demographic of the Cayman population seeking employment. Both currently have cohorts running with a total of 26 participants and promotions for the next round will begin soon.
WORC’s Employment Services Unit also provides career counselling and workforce readiness assessment, which aide in identifying barriers that a jobseeker may have to employment.
Employers and jobseekers can contact WORC Monday through Friday 9am-4pm for more information or to make in-person appointments at Apollo House or scheduled meetings via Zoom.
Call 945-9672 or toll free at 1-800-534-9672
Email worc@gov.ky
Visit the WORC website
Category: Jobs, Local News
This is the next issue that the governor needs to address with urgency.
I’m positive that this happens. However, many Caymanians overlooked for a position are so, because they are actually unsuitable.
Having a degree doesn’t mean anything. Cayman works by who you know not what you know. I am a Caymanian and I am ashamed most days to say I am. Where else in the world do you go and see educated, skilled unemployed people in the homeland? I’ve had interviews and the feedback has been great but I am jobless. And don’t say we’re lazy, or we’re not good enough because I am. But I don’t know the big shots and I ain’t apart of lodge and my family name ain’t got power behind it. Alden where are you? Why are you hiding? You cried when a voice note called the governor and his wife a name and you were on national tv apologizing. How come your not out here fighting for us young Caymanian people? Can I come see you? Can I ask you to help me get a job? How come you ain’t got that energy bobo to help ya own?
Everyday there working on fixing the portal and hold on it will get better. But I have to find money to buy credit to call 100 times without a call back. And don’t tell me to go to NAU because if we’re speaking truth have u ever heard or seen how they speak to people? How they treat you? Can I tell CUC and Water company hold on the system got glitches and I trying get a job? Can I tell the banks I soon pay but the system being worked on and I trying find a job?
When the excuses going stop? When Am I A CAYMANIAN, will be able to live comfortable in my own land?
WHEN?
The system is rigged and will remain rigged unless the government is willing to take a stand. I have seen requirements for jobs that include skills that have absolutely nothing to do with the job in question. They were simply added to dissuade Caymanians from applying for the positions. Additionally, if the government would simply give the person that the job is being held for a skills assessment test they would quickly realize that the whole this was a fraud.
Independent skills assessment testing should be given to all work permit holders and employers banned from applying for work permits for a set period of time if they have made false representations in an attempt to secure a work permit.
It’s been the norm for years…Westin, Ritz Carlton, Marriott and Kimpton just to name a few from my personal experience with their blatant discrimination.
You can thank Alden the Destroyer for that. Read the resulting comments and you will see how the expatriate has become the entitled.
Ah “Xenophobia” the rant of the entitled expatriate. Every country in the world has immigration rules designed to give their citizens a certain amount of security and protection. Alden took these protections away and truly destroyed the opportunities for Caymanians in their own country.
Good luck complaining to a corrupt government (installed by Caymanians) that subsists on uninterrupted work permit revenue. The right hand doesn’t seem to care about the left hand. Worse, it’s doubly exploitive in that our Caymanian employers prefer to pay more just to retain the upper hand leverage of having a work permit to threaten to withdraw! Fact!
yawn….if you are good enough you will get the job.end of story.
if you have been discriminated against, there are numerous legal and statutory remedies.
show me the cases where employers have been proven to be wrong.
Why is it necessary for workers to be registered to SEE the positions? This wasn’t the case when positions were advertised it the paper. Is it merely so employers can develop their requirements AROUND the available skills. How about actually fining employers that still try to push through work permit?
This will never stop. Every professional firm those in charge (usually not Caymanians or Caribbean) the new employees are usually friends of those in charge.
The truth is that once a good employee is found, why on earth would any employer want to get rid of them for someone – even if it “seems” they may be a good fit – and then later find out that they made a huge mistake? This goes for both expats AND Caymanians. Nobody wants to get rid of great employees.
It’s a tough call.
I think that to be fair to everyone, NEW hires should be open to all, but then WP RENEWALS are just that – renewals. It’s really not fair to the Caymanian to be on a job interview for a job that doesn’t exist. It’s a waste of everyone’s time involved and it’s really not good to the psychological effects of the Caymanian that is being interviewed. It’s actually quite disrespectful.
No shit Sherlock, everyone has always known this to be the case.
Thanks for posting this CNS. As a visitor to Cayman I was astounded by the lack of racial diversity in professionals in the workforce. Yes I am saying Cayman is really “White,” compared to BVI, TCI, Anguilla, and even Bermuda.
I asked a collague of mine about this and he said “they prefer white people over there.” No doubt some of the Caymanian applicants are also white, so I am not sure that race is the issue there, I don’t know what is. I was also told that Caymanians are “stupid” and “lazy.”
We all know that this situation could not persist in the UK and it is time now to get those laws Caymanians have on the books enforced.
Get that stirring spoon right in there!
Thank you CNS for putting this on blast and every thing said here is true. Law firms and the employment agencies are big culprits. A basic receptionist job and you are not good enough even though you have a BA in business and was working in business / HR before the hotel closed. I wish I could name the HR persons and companies on here but know I can’t.
You can do you own research on LinkedIn and guess what, yep the HR recruiters in half of the big companies and recruitment agencies aren’t even from Cayman so, naturally the cayman applicant is not good enough. The whole system is irreparably broken.
A simple BA in business is not needed for a basic receptionist job. A Masters in Economics from an online university is not needed. What is needed is a good personality with common sense, a pleasant disposition, an ability to think on the fly to deal with problems, put up with crap from clients and a good work ethic to show up on time and maybe do a bit extra now and then. These things are difficult to convey in one or two interviews.
Cayman employment agencies and HR managers are some of the worst abusers and really the main reason they are engaged. Really slimy.
You particular case must be investigated to find out what is really going on.
There must be a good reason for not hiring you of which you might not be aware. Or just like you said you are overqualified for the position.
While no formal education is usually required to become a legal receptionist at a small law firm, larger, international firms might seek exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, executive reception experience and at least some basic knowledge of legal industry.
It only seems that because you have BA in business you are qualified for a legal firm receptionist. It is beneficial for you to find out what exactly you are lacking that prevents you from getting the job you want.
P.S. Nobody I know, educated or not, experienced or not likes employment agencies. They literally treat people like $hit. I am a certified, licensed and experienced professional who found all my jobs on my own (I lived in worked in several countries). I really do hate employment agencies and wish I never wasted my time trying to get a job through them.
So don’t give up. Changing jobs is not easy.
That “good reason for not hiring” can be employer doesn’t feel they have to replace a permit holder with a Caymanian….Alden’s policies and rants have given them this expectation.
Why would a company want to hire someone with a BA and HR experience to be a receptionist? The expectation is that you will only be there until the next best thing comes along. Suggest looking for a job at a temp agency.
Agree. Good comment.
Brace yourselves! Xenophobia incoming!
This comment in itself is xenophobia. EVERY COUNTRY includes USA and UK look after their citizens FIRST.
Just because Caymanians speak for their Birth or adopted rights they become “Xenophobic”. You are being Unfair, Disproportionate, irational.
USA and UK have been foolishly moving in the opposite direction for years. It’s why they are losing their national identities and if we’re not careful the same will happen here. Cayman first!
Your capitalizations are irrational.
You spelt truth wrong.