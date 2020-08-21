Local COVID-19 patients record no linger effect

(CNS): With reports from around the world of serious post-COVID medical problems in patients who weren’t necessarily very ill with the virus, officials here have also been monitoring local patients. But so far there has been no record of anyone having significant health concerns since being infected. On Friday another 230 COVID-19 test results were reported and were all negative, as the country continues to be free of community transmissions. However, the mysteries of COVID-19 continue, even as doctors and public health experts learn more about it.

Here in Cayman, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that all of the people who had tested positive with this coronavirus, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, were asked to contact Public Health or their primary care provider if they develop any additional symptoms or develop health trouble after being infected with COVID-19.

In response to CNS questions, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said that so far, public health has not been made aware of any “long term impact on any of the individuals who tested positive for the disease in the Cayman Islands at this time”.

Meanwhile, local physicians are aware of the possible long-term impact of COVID-19 infection on patients and public health constantly keeps up to date with international peer-reviewed articles on this and other relevant topics regarding Coronavirus infection.

However, there is growing evidence of diverse lingering health problems in many people who had the virus but who were not hospitalized and didn’t necessarily even have severe symptoms. The list of the issues emerging in some patients includes fatigue, a persistent loss of a sense of smell or even more serious organ damage.

But despite the amount of research on COVID being done around the world, the hows and whys of the disease remain a mystery. One group of researchers in Italy found that 87% of patients who had been hospitalized for acute COVID-19 were still struggling two months after later. Another study based on data from an app that collected information from people in the US, the UK and Sweden found as many as 15% of people even with mild symptoms took a very long time to recover.

But as the virus has been with us for less than a year, no one can be sure how much of an impact the virus will have on those who have been infected and survived and whether it could trigger the onset of chronic disease that healthcare services everywhere, including in Cayman, may have to deal with in the future.

Cayman has seen 205 COVID-19 cases in patients that were mostly asymptomatic, but around a dozen people were hospitalized and several also suffered varying degrees of the diverse symptoms associated with this virus.

Although Cayman lost its COVID-free status on Wednesday after two tests were positive, both from samples taken from travellers in quarantine, all of the other 1,633 tests carried out this week were negative and there were no community transmissions.

There are currently 90 people in mandatory isolation after one more person was released from quarantine since yesterday.