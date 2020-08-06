LGBT group worried by MLAs’ view of law
(CNS): The local LGBT advocacy group, Colours Cayman, has welcomed the governor’s decision to intervene in order to uphold the rule of law regarding the rights of that community and enact the Domestic Partnership Law. However, the activists have raised concerns that some local legislators have said that they are not willing to comply with the law if they believe it contradicts “God’s Law”. The group said this takes the issue beyond that of marriage equality and creates a constitutional crisis.
In a statement issued Wednesday on behalf of Colours, Billie “Bee” Bryan, its founder and president, said the failure of the Legislative Assembly to pass the Domestic Partnership Law left the Cayman Islands in clear breach of its own Constitution and the UK Government in breach of its international obligations under the ECHR.
“But the issue here is no longer solely about equal rights for LGBTQIA+ people,” she said. “Disturbingly, this ordeal has transformed into a constitutional crisis of unprecedented nature for the Cayman Islands. The legislators went so far as to state publicly on Wednesday that they are not willing to comply with the law to the extent that it contradicts ‘God’s Law’.”
Bryan said that failing to address the issue was already unacceptable but defying the Court of Appeal’s declaration is an “entirely more alarming scenario by effect of the legislators expressly stating that they are not prepared to comply with the final decisions of our own courts”.
Concerned about the approach taken by the several MLAs, she said they welcomed the governor’s decision to utilise section 81 of the Constitution to “put an end to the path of anarchy we’ve been forced into” and the inevitable intervention by the UK.
But the orgnaisation still hopes that Cayman will achieve full equality for the LGBT community, given the inequities that still exist with the Domestic Partnership Bill.
Bryan said that Colours Cayman supports any genuine attempt to comply with the Constitution and to uphold the rule of law and it will take the time again to assess the revised bill in detail when it is published.
Noting that they were “disappointed that the bill provides a legal framework for ‘domestic partnerships’ rather than marriage”, she pointed out that the Court of Appeal had “made it very clear” that, “contrary to popular belief”, nothing in the Constitution prevents the legislature from extending marriage to same-sex couples.
As the premier had noted during the LA debate, this would have been the easier route to secure equality for all, rather than effectively instituting legal segregation in the Cayman Islands, she said.
“Colours Cayman will continue to pursue the fight for same rights with the same name,” Bryan said. However, she added that the group nevertheless recognised the importance of this step, which will ensure the protection and recognition of a broad range of rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.
See the full statement in the CNS Library
Category: Local News
If an MLA is not willing to apply the law of the land, and instead follow ‘god’s law’ then they should resign as they are totally compromised from performing their basic function as a legislator.
Won’t happen of course.
Facebook, Uniregistry, and OfReg should already be in the process of taking down the CMA website/group pages for breech of acceptable use and anti-abuse policies. The Gov Office should demand that CMA non-profit status be revoked per the non-profit registration law. This would be a measured and useful warning of the limits of hate, without going completely thermonuclear on the individuals behind these groups. Later if isolated zealot protest persists, orders of contempt, and arrests can follow. The CIG not only has to recognize rights, but they equally have to defend them…disqualifying any of the remaining lawmakers who still don’t get it.
#legalizeSSM
Why are people opposed to everyone having equal rights? What right do you have to impose your “Christian beliefs” on my life? Why do some people get so riled up about what goes on in someone else’s bedroom.
You have your own bedroom, worry about that.
1. The Governor could change the definition of marriage but he chose not to – why?
2. The DPB creates a framework that has more advantages than marriage – you don’t have to be in a relationship with your domestic partner, you don’t have to be living with your domestic partner either. Its more advantageous in those ways, no need to think if the Dept of Immigration would investigate an allegation of partnership for convenience as they do with marriages.
3. The Premier released his government from collective responsibility, knowing members of his own government would not vote in favour of the DPB – why would he do that if he wanted the bill to become law?
The definition of marriage cannot be changed.
Because that is already the subject of much ongoing litigation. Cayman has the minimum obligation of recognition and protection of same sex civil unions. That is what the next DP Bill will be about.
The Premier allowed his Cabinet to pander to their zealot bases with advanced counsel and assurance that it was going to happen anyway. I think it’s kamikaze politicking to serve your preferred base to impact while simultaneously disqualifying oneself as an unbiased lawmaker. The governor should suspend/hold in contempt these specific lawmakers, and they can join their suspended government employees on the sidelines until formal ousting in 2021.
This is just confirming the slippery slope that many have been warning about.
Please explain what “LBGTQIA+” stands for, I am just a normal person and get confused by these abbreviations .
Who do our local legislators think they are, the last Crusaders? Their twisted Christian views smack of the same twisted fundamentalist ideas of DAESH.
I’m a straight Atheist Caymanian. I fully agree and support the LGBT group because I too feel the church’s persecution in my own islands.
They only love you if you believe what they do because if you don’t, you won’t pay offering every Sunday.
You have the right to an opinion/disagree.
You have the right to worship in peace.
You don’t have the right to use those two rights to hinder my constitutional right to freedom from religion.