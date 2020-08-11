Latest COVID-19 tests results all negative

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is continuing its unbroken four-week streak of negative COVID-19 tests results with no positive cases among the 123 test samples processed over the last day, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported. Cayman has now carried out 31,881 tests and recorded only 203 positive cases. At present that are 171 people in isolation, having returned from overseas.

The success in containing the virus here comes against the backdrop of cases worldwide surpassing 20 million.

New Zealand had enjoyed a 102-day run without a single positive case until yesterday but four new cases in Auckland have led to a full lockdown in that city to prevent the virus from getting a grip after the country’s significant success in control the pandemic.

By 4pm Tuesday, the United States had added another 46,400 cases to its tally of almost 5.3 million, of which almost 2.4 million remain active. The state of Florida alone has recorded well over 540,000 cases of coronavirus with almost 483,000 still active. The situation in Florida continues to present a major problem for the authorities here when it comes to opening Cayman’s borders.

The 30-day run without any positive tests could easily turn into an outbreak and a surge of cases if the borders are opened, since most people coming into Cayman will be passing through Miami to get here.

While government had been promoting the idea of bio-buttons as a way to help visitors return and avoid two week quarantine, it has been silent on the subject for several weeks. It has also been several weeks since the last COVID-19 press briefing.

In his regular social media postings Governor Martyn Roper urged people to continue the protocols of social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing that have so far contained the pandemic here, which he said would be part of our lives until a safe and effective vaccine is found.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed his scientists have found it. According to international news report, a vaccine developed in Russia for COVID-19 has already been given regulatory approval after less than two months of testing on humans. Putin said the vaccine had passed all the required checks and it has already been given to his daughter. Russia is now planning a mass vaccination programme in October with the shot, which was named Sputnik-V.

However, health experts in the West have already raised concerns that researchers might be cutting corners. And amid fears that safety might have been compromised, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Russia to follow international guidelines for vaccine production.

There are around 100 vaccines in early development around the world with some of those already in human clinical trials. Most experts think an effective vaccine for COID-19 will not be available until the middle of next year.