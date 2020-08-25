Latest COVID-19 tests all negative

HSA COVID-19 Testing Clinic

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that all of the 264 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday, 21 August, were negative. He also said that there are 92 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health, having returned from overseas. The two people who tested positive last week have not yet been declared recovered, leaving Cayman with two active cases of the virus.

Despite the two travellers who testing positive on 19 August, Cayman has still not recorded a case of community transmission since the middle of July. 34,472 tests have now been carried out by officials with 205 people to date testing positive, leaving Cayman with a very low positivity rate.

As Cayman still appears to be free of COVID-19 in the community, the threat now comes from the outside. Government is holding its first COVID-19 briefing for five weeks on Tuesday, where it is expected to address a number of issues, including the increasingly controversial requirement for very young children to wear masks in school and the planned soft opening of the borders in October.