Hew: ICT and transport weakness are priorities

Commerce Minister Joey Hew makes his video address at the virtual Economic Forum, 14 August 2020

(CNS): The state of Cayman’s ICT infrastructure and public transport are priorities that government must address now to help business rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce Minister Joey Hew has said. The minister said that tackling these issues had already been on government’s agenda but it had to speed things up after the pandemic exposed these weaknesses. He said that banks also needed to step up and help local business move online.

“It is my view that for the Cayman Islands to rebound as a stronger, more resilient economy and as a better place to live on the other side of this pandemic, it will require stronger cooperation and collaboration between private sector and government,” he said last Friday in his presentation to the one-day virtual Chamber of Commerce 2020 Economic Forum.

But after delivering a lengthy address about his areas of responsibility as the economy emerges from lockdown, Hew took part in a panel session where he was asked what he believed the biggest challenges over the next decade were. Hew said the challenges post-COVID were the same as those before but Cayman now needed to move more quickly.

“We have to speed up… some of the plans that we have as this pandemic has highlighted many of our weaknesses,” he said, explaining that we must prepare for an increasingly uncertain future. “We… have to find new and innovative ways to deal with our transport system… We have to build our IT infrastructure, our banks and financial institutions… need to step up… and provide an online platform where business can be conducted,” Hew stated.

The minister said the National ID programme would play an important part in allowing people to conduct much more business on line and he hoped the private sector would follow suit.

Managing the movement of people and the need to bring down the costs of communication were key for the country to move forward, he added, and spoke of government’s plans to invest in a new sub-sea communication cable. Creating a strong affordable internet system was important for everything, from education to health care, he said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the values of online, digital options for commerce, and the imperative of ensuring that our economy adapts to that modality,” the minister told the conference audience. “Transition to a digital economy will require robust broadband infrastructure as well as strategies to encourage businesses to make the necessary investment for this transition.”

He added that Cabinet has now issued a directive for his ministry to explore the opportunity to land a modern submarine cable in Cayman. “This submarine cable will be the foundation to make Cayman Islands a data and information centre hub, and will place us at the cutting edge of modern business communications,” he added.

Hew, as planning minister, also spoke about the long held public concerns about who we are we building for. He said another challenge was maintaining social harmony within the country over those concerns. “We are building for Caymanains,” he said, adding that it was important to train Caymanians so they can find their rightful place in the industries that are fuelling the economy.

In his address about what will be driving the future economy, Hew also revealed that proposals in the new national plan for Seven Mile Beach would soon be going out for public consultation. Among the ideas about better utilization of land space were greening the areas where we live and, more controversially, building upwards.