Health City expands into Camana Bay

Dr Binoy Chattuparambil

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands will be opening a satellite medical care centre in Camana Bay to provide outpatient services. Hoping to open the facility within eight weeks, the clinical director of the hospital in East End, Dr Binoy Chattuparambil said the hospital was committed to making access to its medical services more convenient for all residents and visitors.

“At Health City, we have always taken a patient-centered approach to providing the highest quality medical care. We want to ensure we are making specialized outpatient care and surgical follow-up care as accessible as possible for all patients needing our services,” he said.

The main hospital in East End, founded by Dr Devi Shetty, the world renowned Indian cardiologist, will remain fully functional as Health City’s flagship location. Surgical and major diagnostic services will continue to be provided there while outpatient and follow-up care will be offered at the new location.

“Patients have told us that with their busy work lives and schedules, it is not always convenient to come to the hospital in East End for consultations as they live and work on the other side of the island,” Dr Chattuparambil said. “So, we have listened and are coming closer to our valued patients.”

The new facility will not function as a general practice clinic, but offer outpatient consultations for a range of specialised medical services, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, medical oncology, gastroenterology, gynecology and urology, among others.

Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott said the expansion was to better serve the local community, as the majority of the population either live or work on the western side of Grand Cayman.

“When our islands reopen to medical tourists, the Camana Bay centre will provide a location closer to the ports of entry and to visitors who prefer to stay in the Seven Mile Beach area before and after their procedures,” he said. “We are working quickly as we hope to have the new office operational as soon as possible.”

The expansion also reflects the hospital’s continued success in Cayman after the facility began providing more care to local patients.

However, the hospital’s parent company, Narayana Health, reported a consolidated net loss of US$16.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net profit of over US$4 million in 2019. Earnings dropped by almost half 49.4% as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown measures hit the operations at the company’s hospitals.