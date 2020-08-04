Gov’t to look at booze and fuel duty rating

(CNS): The government has said it will take a look at the current situation where the duty on liquor and fuel is rated by volume and not cost, as is the case with all other goods. In response to a private member’s motion passed in the Legislative Assembly Friday, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said the Customs Tarrifs Law was under review and this would now be part of that process. Ezzard Miller, who filed the motion, said the duty situation discriminated against people who “drink cheaper liquor”, as he asked government to address it.

The North Side representative explained that there are only two items brought into Cayman where importers are not charged duty on how much they pay for the goods plus insurance and freight costs but on volume instead: one is booze and the second is fuel.

Using rum as an example, he said it has a flat duty rate, which he rounded down to $11 per litre bottle. Therefore, if he purchased rum abroad and brought it into Cayman, he would pay $11 for each bottle other than the first, which is duty free. For a cheap $4 bottle this represents a 275% duty and the cost of the bottle of rum is now $15. But if he paid the standard 22%, the duty is only 88 cents and the the total cost of the bottle is $4.88.

Going up the scale, for a $20 bottle $11 represents a 55% duty and for a $50 bottle this is 22%. If he bought a $100 bottle the duty is still $11, which is 11%, but if the duty was 22% he would be paying $22 to government. The current duty on a $500 bottle of rum is still $11, which is 2%, whereas with a 22% duty it would be $110. But if he bought a $1,000 bottle, “which is not outlandish in today’s rum costs”, $11 is around 1%, whereas 22% would be $220.

So, he explained, for those 6 litres of rum, government is currently getting $66 at the flat rate of duty. But if it was 22%, it would be getting $368.28. Therefore, while it could be argued that more people are buying cheap rum, under the current flat rate system, aside from it being unfair, he believes government is missing out on potential revenue.

Miller said government had been telling people for years that they are heavily taxing liquor but the only alcohol being heavily taxed is that being consumed by Caymanians.

This is not the way that a consumption tax system is meant to work, he said, which is that the more expensive an item is the more duty you pay. So, if government charged 22% duty, which is the average rating for most goods, it would collect much more revenue under a more equitable system.

Miller also urged government to do the same thing with fuel. He said he didn’t know the figures regarding fuel or how much government might be able to collect, because although the rate is 75 cents per gallon for all fuel except for that imported by CUC, which is 25 cents, how much it costs and how much is imported remains shrouded in mystery.

Miller said that the price the fuel companies pay for the fuel itself as well as the insurance and freight “is a military secret”, but it was very likely that government was losing out.

Making the fuel companies pay per cost rather than volume would also help lift the lid on the secrecy surrounding exactly how much the bulk suppliers are paying for the fuels they import and where the markup is, the MLA argued.

McTaggart accepted the motion, as he said the Customs Tariff Law was under review. He said he had learned something from Miller with the motion and confirmed the issue needed to be considered, given the valid points raised in his debate.