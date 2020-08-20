Governor’s new chief of staff arrives from FCO

Christine Rowlands

(CNS): Christine Rowlands, a diplomat with 30 years experience, has completed her quarantine and started work in the Governor’s Office as she prepares to take over from Matthew Forbes, who leaves at the end of this month, as chief of staff. Rowlands was most recently working in London as the deputy head of the Latin America department at the FCO. She has also served the UK in Washington DC, Kuwait, the Netherlands, UAE and Brussels.

Forbes, who has been in the Cayman Islands for more than four years, will be heading back to the UK for a home-based posting working on the overseas territories.

During his time as the head of the Governor’s Office, he played a key role in the acquisition of the two RCIPS helicopters and securing 25% of the cost from the UK. He has worked closely with Hazard Management Cayman Islands on disaster management issues throughout his time here and was deployed to the British Virgin Islands with the RCIPS after Hurricane Irma in 2017. He also studied part-time for an MSc degree in Risk Crisis and Disaster Management while he was in post here.

Forbes was instrumental in establishing the local regiment and more recently played a pivotal role in acquiring the COVID-19 test kits from South Korea. He has also been the main man in organising the British Airways evacuation flights.

“Matthew has been a superb head of my office and everyone on our islands owes him a debt of gratitude for his outstanding service over the last four

years. I am grateful for his support to me when I arrived at the end of October 2018 in challenging circumstances after the early departure of my predecessor,” Governor Martyn Roper said at a farewell event for Forbes held Wednesday.

“Matthew has great drive, energy and determination to deliver practical outcomes to improve the lives of people. He has shown the very best public service ethos and customer service. He has helped deliver significant results in a wide range of areas. I am particularly grateful for his work on COVID-19, where his contribution on testing was genuinely game-changing.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin added in a release Thursday that Forbes has played a key role in assisting the two administrations he has led, helping with the development of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the merger of the customs and the immigration departments.