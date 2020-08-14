Governor: Homophobia is unacceptable

Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper has urged the community not to lose sight of the discrimination suffered by many Caymanians and others, as the controversy surrounding the Domestic Partnership Bill (DPB) continues. On Friday the governor stated that homophobic remarks were unacceptable, as he released the short letter from Baroness Sugg, the overseas territories minister, instructing him to pass the law under his section 81 powers.

Roper said the recent drawing of parallels with Nazi behaviour over his decision regarding the bill or making homophobic remarks were “completely unacceptable”, as he came to the defence of same-sex couples.

Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden have now suffered years of discrimination and a sustained breach of their right to a family life due the failure of government and the legislature to support a legal framework to register their and any other same-sex relationships. While they have been the flag- bearers for equality, there are dozens of other same-sex Caymanian couples who have been waiting for their rights to be recognised for many years.

“It is important not to lose sight of the discrimination being suffered by many Caymanians and others in our community,” the governor said. “This is causing great mental anguish for many. It is my fervent hope that once this legislation enters into force the people of Cayman can put this issue behind them and move forward with mutual respect. The Partnerships Bill will end discrimination, maintain the institution of marriage and uphold the rule of law.”

Roper said he was in a position he never wanted to be in regarding this bill. “Such situations have been, and will be, extremely rare. The UK, and I as Governor, fully respect Cayman’s extensive responsibility for domestic affairs. But I am ultimately responsible for good governance,” he added.

His comments followed the release of more demands from the opposition on Thursday evening about the legal grounds on which the governor is giving assent to the Domestic Partnership Bill, after it was voted down in the Legislative Assembly last month.

The opposition has challenged the governor’s right to implement the failed bill to meet the directions of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal and end the breach of rights of Caymanians in same-sex relationships. The five official opposition members have been calling for Roper to “provide the legal mandate” for his involvement in the DPB.

The governor has invoked his right under section 81 of the Constitution to make laws for the country under certain circumstances and to ensure the rule of law. In this case the continued failure of the Legislative Assembly to pass legislation that provides a framework to register same-sex relationships means that Cayman is breaching its own Bill of Rights and the European Convention of Human Rights, as well as defying the direction of the appeal court.

Roper is set to give assent to the DPB next month, after the current 21-day consultation, as well as amendments to eleven other laws in order to make the bill effective and “functionally equivalent to marriage”, as required by the Court of Appeal.

But Opposition Leader Arden McLean is challenging the governor on the grounds that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has said previously that “policy on marriage law is an area of devolved responsibility” which “should be for the territories to decide and legislate on”. However, the DPB does not change the Marriage Law.

McLean is seeking the disclosure of the facts behind the governor’s decision. “It is quite clear that the Caymanian people have been misled by the Governor with the full support of the Premier,” he said in the press release, that included a letter he sent to the Foreign Secretary in the UK.

Yesterday evening, when McLean released the statement he appeared to not know about Baroness Sugg’s instructions to Roper, as he accused Roper of initiating the decision with the support of the premier.

McLean challenged the governor’s right to act in the way he has. “The reserve powers held by the governor are quite specific. These are matters relating to the civil service, internal security and external affairs,” he claimed, though in fact the governor is responsible for good governance and the rule of law.

Nevertheless, McLean compared the intervention to the Chinese government’s interference in Hong Kong. “The official opposition believes that the governor’s recent decision needs to be challenged as this will set the dangerous precedent going forward where this governor or future governors may want to change other domestic legislation, such as our immigration laws or our company ownership laws,” he added.

The opposition leader also said that the government was being hypocritical about the governor’s intervention in this instance. He said that government had been “quick to intervene” when its position was that the Cayman Islands courts were “legislating from the bench and overreaching their remit, as was the case with the recent cruise berthing challenge”. But it had done nothing about what McLean believes is the governor’s breach of his constitutionally defined authority.

In his own statement the governor clearly set out the legal position. He said the appeal court had directed that if the Cayman Islands legislature failed to act to rectify the situation in the Day-Bodden case, the UK should recognise its responsibility to ensure compliance with the Constitution and its international obligations.

“Ensuring compliance with international obligations falls squarely within my responsibilities under section 55(1) (b) of the Constitution. Given that responsibility, I was instructed on 5 August by the Minister for Sustainable Development and the Overseas Territories, Baroness Sugg, who is acting on behalf of the UK Secretary of State, to utilise section 81 of the Cayman Islands Constitution to rectify this situation,” Roper said.

During the Day-Bodden case the government had also admitted that it was in breach of the Constitution. “The Cayman Islands Government and attorney general had already accepted that it was in breach of the Bill of Rights,” the governor noted.

Regardless of these facts, McLean accused the government of not being committed to a “modern relationship”, even though the actions of the opposition and two government minsters flies in the face of current attitudes towards the rights of same-sex couples in a modern society.

Nevertheless, the opposition leader has written to British Foreign Secretary Dominc Rabb over the issue, claiming to be standing up for future generations here as well as Caymanian history and traditions.

As well as condeming the broad ideology of marriage equality, the leader of the opposition also criticised the actual content of the Domestic Partnership Bill, stating that it is flawed and not fit for purpose, illustrated by the governor’s plan to pass an amended version of the bill. He was also surprised by the additional eleven pieces of legislation that are being amended alongside the enactment of the DPB.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie legalised same-sex marriage last March by changing eight words of the Marriage Law, which would not have required any other changes. However, after government successfully challenged the chief justice’s ruling, it was set on a path of creating an entirely separate regime for same-sex couples, which necessitated amendments to a number of other laws.