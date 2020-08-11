Government coffers still in the black

(CNS): Despite expectations of plummeting government revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so far this year the public coffers are still in the black. The unaudited core government financial results for the first six months of this year show that the surplus is considerably less than expected but government isn’t in the red just yet. The entire government is currently running a $79 million surplus, some $45 million less than budgeted. However, expectations are that things are about to get a lot worse.

The financial position has been buoyed by the first three months of the year, when government collects most of its annual fees from the financial sector. During most of the first quarter tourism numbers were still soaring, the economy booming and the health crisis had yet to get a grip on the islands. But from 1 April government began spending more than planned and collecting far less revenue.

For the second three months core government revenues fell by more than one-third compared to the previous year, while expenses increases by around 8%. The second quarter actually showed a deficit of $98.1 million for core government. Factor in the statutory authorities and government companies and the overall net surplus for the entire public sector (EPS) has deteriorated by $121.8 million when compared to the second quarter’s result in the prior year.

“The 2020 second quarter’s performance indicates the likelihood that the Government will not be able to achieve its 2020 budgeted performance,” the report stated. “The country, and the world, continues to be greatly impacted by the financial and economic effects of COVID-19 expenditures which are expected to continue to increase along with the fall-off of revenue due to slowed tourism and local economic activity for the rest of the 2020 year.”

The decline in government revenue during the second quarter was largely due to a fall in expected work permit fees of more than $18.5 million, the loss of tourist accommodation charges of $14.8 million, and despite the online shopping sprees during lockdown, a drop in import duty of $13.5 million compared to expectations in the 2020 budget.

Stamp duty, however, was more than expected, as deals made before the impact of the virus still closed, which officials said was a continuation of the real estate boom which began in 2018. But despite the larger volumes of property transactions and stable property values, it was less than the results for 2019.

Overall, coercive revenue recorded between January and June was $64.5 million less than budgeted expectations and $67 million less than the prior year-to-date actual results.

While government expects some recovery with the reopening of the domestic economy and then the reopening of the borders as restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted, the global recession and the particular challenges in the United States suggest that Cayman is in for a rough ride over the coming months.

Government does have money in the bank and has cut debt significantly over the last few years. Depending on how long this particular health crisis and the economic fallout lasts, this could help the country steer a way through. At the end of June bank account balances stood at $559.6 million in cash and deposits, and the debt balance had fallen to $266.5 million.

But a major challenge for government will be managing spending as revenue declines but demands for its support and services increase. Total expenses for core government have already risen by $37.7 million as a result of the additional spending relating directly to the COVID-19 pandemic