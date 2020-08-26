Fuel suppliers dominate consultation

(CNS): Only two private individuals contributed to OfReg’s consultation exercise on consumer protection rules for the fuel sector, according to details released by the regulators. Despite broad concern about fuel prices and standards here, the public discussion was dominated by the suppliers, SOL and Rubis, both of which suggested that new regulations would push up costs, which would be passed on to customers.

The actual details of why Cayman pays so much for fuel and never seems to enjoy any global decreases in oil prices remains elusive, but the regulator has begun efforts to monitor the provision of fuel by these suppliers more closely by introducing regulations to protect consumers.

This consultation was separate from the work OfReg has done examining the structure of fuel pricing and the recent concerns that pump prices are too high and consumers are being overcharged. OfReg officials stated during a recent Finance Committee hearing that the fuel suppliers and retailers had been given the opportunity to explain why the prices are too high and the regulator was in the process of dealing with those responses.

Consumer protection from malpractice or just poor service from all the utilities was the fundamental reason why OfReg was created, but as noted by the auditor general in a report published in June, more than three years since the office was established this is still a work in progress.

However, the consultation is now complete and the proposed regulations and the comments made by the fuel suppliers, CUC and the two members of the public have been published.

The main outcome of the consultation was a narrowed definition of the ordinary consumer in order to differentiate the man on the street from powerful buyers, such as CUC and other B2B (business to business) partners who do not need the same protection.

Despite the objections from the fuel suppliers, the regulations include requirements regarding clearer pump pricing and details of how customers can complain, especially through their websites, .

OfReg is now seeking final input on the drafted regulations which are designed to outline the “protocols and rules which Sectoral Participants should adhere to when interacting with and serving consumers in the Cayman Islands in relation to the fuel sector”.