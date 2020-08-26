Fuel suppliers dominate consultation
(CNS): Only two private individuals contributed to OfReg’s consultation exercise on consumer protection rules for the fuel sector, according to details released by the regulators. Despite broad concern about fuel prices and standards here, the public discussion was dominated by the suppliers, SOL and Rubis, both of which suggested that new regulations would push up costs, which would be passed on to customers.
The actual details of why Cayman pays so much for fuel and never seems to enjoy any global decreases in oil prices remains elusive, but the regulator has begun efforts to monitor the provision of fuel by these suppliers more closely by introducing regulations to protect consumers.
This consultation was separate from the work OfReg has done examining the structure of fuel pricing and the recent concerns that pump prices are too high and consumers are being overcharged. OfReg officials stated during a recent Finance Committee hearing that the fuel suppliers and retailers had been given the opportunity to explain why the prices are too high and the regulator was in the process of dealing with those responses.
Consumer protection from malpractice or just poor service from all the utilities was the fundamental reason why OfReg was created, but as noted by the auditor general in a report published in June, more than three years since the office was established this is still a work in progress.
However, the consultation is now complete and the proposed regulations and the comments made by the fuel suppliers, CUC and the two members of the public have been published.
The main outcome of the consultation was a narrowed definition of the ordinary consumer in order to differentiate the man on the street from powerful buyers, such as CUC and other B2B (business to business) partners who do not need the same protection.
Despite the objections from the fuel suppliers, the regulations include requirements regarding clearer pump pricing and details of how customers can complain, especially through their websites, .
OfReg is now seeking final input on the drafted regulations which are designed to outline the “protocols and rules which Sectoral Participants should adhere to when interacting with and serving consumers in the Cayman Islands in relation to the fuel sector”.
The draft document, “Determination Consumer Protection Regulations (Fuels Sector)”, can be viewed on the OfRef website.
People have until 22 September to submit their views or questions to OfReg via email at consultations@ofreg.ky, as well as by mail or courier.
Category: Business, Politics, Private Sector Oversight, utilities
The “Who’s asking” culture of Cayman Islands regulation ensures that few dare to ask questions or waste their breathe speaking up, after being dismissed or struck down previously. It’s a symptom of the corrupt power-driven mechanisms our governance has put in place to carry out/insulate their agendas . Now they will dismiss the perhaps very valid concerns of these two, simply because there were only two, and not based on the merit of their concerns.
Who does the audit of the fuels that come in to the islands against what is actually sold? And historically, have these figures balanced for each fuel supplier? And if not have any investigations been done to determine the where the discrepancies went?
Another exercise in futility.
Close OfReg down!
Don’t close it yet. Honestly, the idea behind ofreg is good and since all our providers are monopolies or oligopolies we need real regulation of these providers. What we need is new blood at ofreg and it’s board and some better oversight of its own expenses. Don’t give up yet…just push it hard to do what it’s supposed to do.
What, and pay these overpriced Pen Pushers for another 3 years just to twiddle their pens? Pure and utter madness!
Close it down!
Revert to the individual regulatory authorities which existed before this Monster. And yes do away with the present Chairman and his likes which have proven track records as failures.
Enough is too much!
How much are we spending on OfReg? I’m sure if we take the ($100,000 plus) salaries of all the vice-directors-in-charge-of-…. and use them for a direct fuel subsidy, we would all enjoy at least a few cents off per gallon. Seems a better use of the money.
And surprise; the link to their “budget” on OfReg’s website is broken, so we can’t even find out how much cash we’re spending on nothing.