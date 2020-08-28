Finance ministry is the star of PAC ‘Oscars’

PAC member Chris Saunders (left) and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson (right) with Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson (2nd left) and the accounting team from the Ministry of Finance accepting their PAC award

(CNS): The Ministry of Finance walked away with most of the special gongs handed out Thursday at the now annual Public Accounts Committee awards for government accountants. The idea of the bean-counters ‘Oscars’ is to publicly recognise civil servants who achieved on-time, unqualified accounts through audit after years of problems with the public finances.

Chairman Ezzard Miller said during the ceremony that this year a number of new awards were added to the honours list “to up the game”.

The finance ministry scooped both the ‘leading by example’ award for getting the audit in and completed first, as well as the ‘audit efficiency’ award for achievements that included tabling those accounts with the ministry’s annual report.

The third new ministerial award was for ‘most improved’, which went to the Ministry of Education for having updated its financials for the periods 2016-2017, 2018 and 2019 over seven months and for also achieving an unqualified audit for these periods, after years of problems with their books.

Two entities under the finance also picked up the same awards in the Statutory Authority and Government Company (SAGC) category: the Audit Oversight Authority took the ‘leading by example’ award and the Public Service Pension Board took the 2018 efficiency award. The HSA received the 2018 ‘most improved’ award for the work they did to rectify their long years of troublesome accounts.

The PAC gave out general awards to 39 of the 41 entities in government for getting unqualified accounts.

These awards come against the historic backdrop of some significant challenges that emerged for government’s accountants with the introduction of much stricter requirements under the Public Management and Finance Law in 2005. When Miller first took over the chairmanship of PAC in 2009 some government entities had gone as long as five years without completing their accounts.

“What we are trying to do is in some small way is show appreciation,” Miller said. “Knowing where we started from in 2009 and where we are today… it is very important to give civil servants proper praise and show appreciation for the Herculean effort some of you have put in.”

Also congratulated by Miller was the Office of the Auditor General, which completed the audits after getting all the work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the awards gave civil servants a chance to come to PAC with a smile on their faces, as being awarded by their critics was better than any other acknowledgement. “The PAC has held our feet to the fire and charged us with ensuring we spend the people’s money in a very judicious fashion,” he said, adding that the public has a right to know how public cash is spent.

PAC member Chris Saunders noted that while the awards were presented to senior staff at the ministries, the committee was well aware that much of the work on the successful accounts was done at the departmental level. Lauding the quality of the control mechanisms now being employed by government’s accounts departments, he said PAC could now trust the information being presented.

“What a lot of people need to realise is that government has its own audit standards, which are different from the private sector standards,” he said. Commending the standard of accounting now in government, he added, “It’s not as easy to audit a government entity.”