Faster local cheque clearing ‘soon come’

(CNS): Three years after the six local high-street banks entered into an arrangement to make moving money between them quicker and easier, the next phase in the project, which will enable faster cheque clearance, will be completed before the end of the year. In the past a cheque cut on an account from one bank and placed into an account at another could take several weeks to clear. The hope now is that all cheques, regardless of where they are cut and paid in, will be cleared in days.

A new type of chequing system has been introduced to facilitate this speedier clearance between the participating banks, according to Prism (Cayman) Limited, the firm that created the Cayman Islands Automated Clearing House (CIACH) network on behalf of the six banks involved.

Cheques from Butterfield, Cayman National, Fidelity, FirstCaribbean, RBC and Scotiabank will all clear through the Automated Clearing House, which also began the inter-bank electronic transfer system in 2018. While that service allows a same day direct domestic payment, officials have not said exactly how long cheques under the new system will now take to clear.

The banks said that the new Cheque Image Exchange product will modernise the local clearing process and support “the introduction of reduced hold periods on local interbank cheque clearance”. While they said the new exchange project is well advanced, “with a live launch projected in late 2020”, no specified date has been revealed.

CNS has sent questions to Prism and we are awaiting a response.

An Automated Clearing House (ACH) is a payment network that allows the electronic exchange and settlement of cheques, direct transfer payments and payment-related information between participating banks. The electronic data interchange is governed by strict rules and agreements between participating banks and the central ACH Operator, which ensure the safe and secure exchange of information.