Driver trapped in serious smash survives

CIFS officer demonstrates collision extrication equipment (file photo)

(CNS): The driver of a white Toyota Corolla who was freed from a George Town crash on Saturday evening is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was cut from the car by the fire service following a collision with a blue Volkswagen Jetta on Walkers Road near Academy Way at around 9pm. The driver of the Jetta was said to have escaped the crash unhurt.

The road was closed for most of Saturday night in both directions as investigators from the traffic unit sought to establish the circumstances of the crash. No details have been released by police regarding how it may have happened.

The collision came less than 24 hours after Gonzalo McLaughlin from East End died in Bodden Town in a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning after he was also trapped in the van he had been driving and was cut free by fire officers. He was the third person to lose his life on Cayman’s roads this year.

The investigation into this matter continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 during regular business hours.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.