Doctors Hospital follows Health City to Camana Bay

CTMH Doctors Hospital in George Town

(CNS): The CTMH Doctors Hospital is opening a satellite clinic and COVID-19 testing centre in Camana Bay to further track and isolate carriers, trace their contacts and prevent the spread of the virus. The news comes just two weeks after Health City Cayman Islands announced plans to open an outpatient centre in Dart’s mini-town. This new facility will officially open on Monday, while HCCI’s Camana Bay office is still several weeks away from its opening day.

Dr Ed Hansen, the administrator at Doctors Hospital, said, “The whole country has had to adjust to a ‘new normal.’ Our organisation is committed to being proactive rather than reactive in the best interest of our patients, the community and the country, as we and our various partners in hospital and healthcare service delivery evolve with a range of changing needs and realities — some still unknown.”

Dr Yaron Rado, Board Chairman and Chief Radiologist, said that while the main hospital in George Town will continue with all of its normal services, the Camana Bay site will be driven by “patient-centred care, which is delivered by a fully empowered team of professionals and the latest

advancements in medicine and technology”.

Along with COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing, the clinic will offer outpatient consultations for a range of specialized medical and surgical services.