CUC opens new control centre

Inside CUC’s new control centre

(CNS): CUC has opened a new control centre to supervise the generation, transmission and distribution systems, which will improve customer service and reliability, officials said. The centre opened this month and includes an improved working environment for operators, better situational awareness of the power system, communication with field crews, storm and outage management facilities, efficiency and renewable energy integration and management capabilities.

While the centre has benefits for the company’s overall operations, the state-of-the-art technology will benefit customers directly with enhanced communication and details of outage durations, according to a press release from CUC.

“I am pleased with the work which was carried out on this project, from the design to the build-out of the new Control Centre,” said Ray Brown, the manager of engineering and business development, whose department managed the project. “The transition was seamless and at no time did this project negatively impact the Company’s reliability.”

The project was underway while Cayman was under lockdown, Brown said, but despite of the challenging times, the project team worked very hard to ensure it was finished as close to the timeline as possible.