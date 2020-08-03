CUC earnings take $4M hit from COVID-19

CUC generator

(CNS): Caribbean Utility Company’s earnings fell by $4.2 million during the first six months of this year when compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there was significant increase in power consumed by residential customers, the closure of large commercial customers led to a major fall in sales.

In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on CUC’s operating income, net earnings were negatively impacted by higher finance charges driven by higher long-term debt, the company said in the latest unaudited accounts.

During the second quarter of the year, which covered the major lockdown months, operating decreased by $2.6 million when compared to the same three months in 2019. However, despite the drop in consumption after the larger commercial customers shut down, the actual number of customers grew when compared to last year.

Even though thousands of residents left the islands over the last four months, the number of customers increased by 2%. At the end of June 2020 CUC’s clients base comprised 30,704 households and businesses, an increase of 604 compared to the end of June 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted Grand Cayman’s economy throughout the second quarter with the airport remaining closed, the tourism industry shuttered and significant numbers of residents unemployed,” said Richard Hew, the president of CUC.

“Throughout the period CUC continued to deliver safe and reliable electricity service to its customers, even to those who experienced difficulties paying their bills,” he added, as he thanked CUC staff, public service officials and local vendors for their assistance and work during the crisis period.