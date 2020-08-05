Cross-entity director needed for climate policy

(CNS): If the Cayman Islands Government is to navigate its way through the impending negative impact of climate change, it will need a director dedicated to the issue who can coordinate policy across all of the relevant ministries. Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told Finance Committee last week that the issue of climate change is not confined to environment and covers many different areas.

Answering questions about the 2011 climate policy, which government has still not adopted, Ebanks-Petrie said her department had tried to implement as much of it as possible but obviously that was limited.

“One of the big issues for us is that climate change is not just an environmental issue; it spans many different sectors, public and private,” she told lawmakers.

“We have been advocating for some time that the matter of climate change be elevated to a position where someone has the authority to direct the many different entities across government to act and participate in preparing the country for climate change and putting in mitigation measures,” she added.

This proposal by the DoE was finally taken on board for discussion recently, not just by the ministry but also the governor’s office, where the idea of elevating it to the premier’s office or the Cabinet Office was being considered. Ebanks-Petrie explained that climate policy had to be dealt with by a ‘cross-cutting’ authority because of its impact on so many areas.

Although COVID-19 interrupted these discussions, the DoE continues to do what it can to work with relevant agencies, she said, noting the close cooperation it has with the Energy Policy Council to push forward commitments in the policy regarding renewables and emission reduction, as the DoE remains responsible for measuring carbon emissions in Cayman to forward to the UK for inclusion in the UN report.

Ebanks-Petrie said that the department was also discussing the need to work out what it will cost the Cayman Islands if it does not act to address the potential impact on the environment.

The Finance Committee pressed Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour to push this forward but he gave no such commitment.

In an evasive answer, he maintained that the environment was important, despite showing little interest in this area of his ministerial responsibility so far during his tenure. Seymour implied that there were too many things going on in the ministry, which was too big. Seymour claimed that he had a huge ministry and not enough senior civil servants to manage it.