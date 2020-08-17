CPR turns to governor to secure fair port vote

CPR members Mario Rankin, Johann Moxam, Jonathan Edie Katrina Jurn and Shirley Roulstone with Governor Martyn Roper (file photo)

(CNS): Activists who collected enough signatures for a people’s referendum on the cruise port project have turned to the governor to help secure a general referendum law and ensure that a vote will still go ahead, especially if a new project emerges. In a letter to Governor Martyn Roper, a lawyer representing the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) group requested assurances that a future referendum would be conducted under framework legislation so that the campaigners would not have to take the battle to the Privy Council in London.

The letter, seen by CNS, was written by Kate McClymont of Broadhurst LLC, who represented Shirley Roulstone and the campaigners during their legal challenge against government. It is asking for a meeting with the governor to discuss the situation regarding the still live request for a national ballot on the issue of cruise berthing facilities in George Town.

The activists’ successful legal action last year derailed the vote, which had been planned for last December, and resulted in the court declaring the law unconstitutional, before the appeal court overturned that decision. But in any event, the project was stayed by government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the members of the CPR group want the referendum to go ahead. While government has now said that the project is off the agenda during this administration, Premier Alden McLaughlin has not ruled out the possibility of a new PPM administration picking up the project, and there are no guarantees that a different government would not go ahead with a similar project.

Therefore, CPR wants to make sure that government sticks to the commitment it made during the court proceedings that it will be presenting a general law to the Legislative Assembly that will provide the legal basis for any future people-initiated referendums. McClymont said in the letter that this would ensure that the current situation would still lead to a relevant and fair vote, “the requirement to do so having been triggered by our client’s petition”.

She noted that a lot of time, energy and costs could be saved by avoiding an appeal to the Privy Council if the Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Chambers agreed on the issues surrounding the current petition and referendum request and the legislation needed to provide for it.