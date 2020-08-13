COVID-19 recession could lead to tax
(CNS): Finance Minister Roy McTaggart has said that if the country runs out of reserves before the tourism sector and the world economy recovers, government may have to consider taxation. Though reluctant to use the word, he said that given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, things could get very tough for the public purse, with an early warning already coming from the latest financial results.
Speaking ahead of Friday’s Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, which will be held online this year, where McTaggart will be delivering an update on the Cayman Islands’ public finances, he told CIGTV’s Donna Bush that government does have reserves but they won’t last forever.
Pointing to the latest unaudited accounts for the first six months of this year, the minister said they “tell a story that is not very pretty”, which is what he will say at the forum. However, he does not expect anyone to be surprised by that. He said that he will be presenting the forecasts for the contraction of the economy and Cayman’s financial position by end of the year.
“This really concerns everybody, as, yes, we do have reserves, but they only go so far,” he warned, adding that government may have to start making tough decisions about supporting the system and the people.
While government has done quite a bit to provide support to the unemployed thus far, as reserves are depleted things could soon change, McTaggart said.
“We could start to run out of funding,” he said. “I hope we never get there because the types of decisions you need to make are much tougher to make in terms of do we need to introduce taxation… and I hate to use the word… but if the world economy doesn’t get going and we can’t reopen the tourism sector of the economy, what’s next?” the minister asked. “The reserves that we have right now will only last us so long.”
The unaudited financial report for the first six months of 2020 show that on 30 June government had more than $500 million in the bank. But this surplus at the end of the first half of the year was due to the first three months when the economy was still riding high. The first quarter is also the period when government collects almost all of its fees from the financial services.
According to the report, in the three months from 1 April to 30 June government’s coercive revenues alone were down almost 35% compared to the second quarter 2019. As a result, the minister is no longer expecting to meet his targeted budget surplus but rahter a significant year-end deficit.
In June the government put out a tender for a financial institution to supply it with “a standby line of credit in the amount of CI$500,000,000 to address the government’s potential needs as a result of the possible loss of revenue and increased expenditure related to COVID-19”.
If this line of credit, which would in effect be a giant overdraft in the first instance rather than a loan, has been used before the expiration period, then the balance would be converted into a 15-year fixed rate amortising loan. The contract has not yet been awarded.
See the unaudited accounts in the CNS Library.
See McTaggart’s preview of Friday’s address on CIGTV below:
Category: Economy, Government Finance, Politics
Tax 1% on non primary residences and commercial property.
I say open the border up asap and soft start tourism!
Look at new Zealand….Remember out Government wanting to be just like them!
Now after 104 days they have 13 new cases that are local transmission. This virus is here and is not going any place. If it cam back to new Zealand on food then it will happen here.
We may as well move on and start opening up.
I knew it.wouldnt be long now before I hear this Cayman gone down the drain tourism in a mess long time before recovery..
Make ganja, lottery and offshore gambling legal. Charge $1 for every transaction that goes through Cayman and there we’ve got an additional $300 million annually in revenues. Cut Civil Service by 10%, sell the Turtle Farm, sell 50% of shares of Cayman Airways and we’ve got savings of $50 million. No need for taxes, just simple common sense will do.
YEAH. I Agree, TAX the damn RICH!
That’s discrimination. Poor people deserve taxes, too.
Tax yo momma.
Governments and companies WILL take advantage of this situation and raise taxes and prices.
We the people pay and the wealthy only get wealthier.
An income tax for earnings over 100000 a year would be fair.
The average commission of real estate brokers here is 180k a year. There are over 300 of them. Tax their income.
Foreign owned properties, tax them.
280 banks hiding 2 trillion !!! , tax the hell out of them.
Do not take it from us working people.
Is anyone still searching for the lost billion?
“Two ministries are, between them, unable to account for more than $1billion of public money asa result of the continued failure of the financial management systems, abuse and incompetence, says the office of the auditor general.” (21/10/2014)
If there is taxation there is little reason to be in Cayman or consider Cayman over other jurisdictions with well-established direct tax regimes. Direct taxation is horribly inefficient, and we are too small (and mobile with multiple passports) a population to do it efficiently. The lack of ability to adjust spending or utilize the huge resources our existing tax system has provided is shameful. Much of our industry and sources of government revenue can be gone in an instant. Get real about why Cayman is successful and the mobility of business and people. No one globally gives a toss about Cayman and the goose that has been laying substantial golden eggs will be gone. We are a mosquito infested swamp and sandbar. Get real. The mere suggestion of direct taxation will be used by our competitors against us and give much-needed future investors pause. Two steps back. If you think COVID is bad for health, wait until what you see what poverty can do.
I’m ok with paying taxes but we need to get access to basic services in return.
I would be more than happy to pay taxes if we all got access to basic health care, 2 year tertiary education and the removable of import Customs fees for the general public. However, imposing taxes into our current system would be a death note for most middle to lower class people on this Island.
I am not paying tax if I still have to pay 8 dollars for a gallon of milk on top of that!
When belt tightening and layoffs aren’t even contemplated as prudent options by our CFO during a global business meltdown, mobility crisis, and cusp of what could be a protracted recession/depression – there is a serious logic-disconnect with economic realities. We need a wholesale change in leadership. Tough choices need to be made. So much fat to be trimmed.
All for a shut down that will be pointless given COVID has an R number of 5.7 and will come back sooner or later.
So line up your family members for death. Or get in line yourself. Will you volunteer to be so ill you require a ventilator? Which one of your relatives do you want to say goodbye to over video chat because you can’t be by their bedside, or watch them fall dead in the street? You can only complain because of how well of a response to the pandemic from this government. We owe this country our lives and our health.
The island did an impeccable job protecting all citizens and residents from COVID-19. You don’t want to be the US or UK. Unlike there, All Lives actually Matter here. No matter the age, race, gender, or culture. So while you’re sitting in your home healthy, with a healthy family, be grateful. You could be some where else where the government has the same mentality as you, praying for a loved one to survive.
Can’t wait to see how many people will be in favor of keeping this place shut down when they start laying off people in the civil service.