COVID-19 negative streak rolls on

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has seen another day without a positive case of COVID-19, as the coronavirus-free status of the country begins to look all the more certain. On Tuesday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 256 test results that were carried out over the last day, all of which were negative. It is now more than three weeks since the last positive results were reported and there are no active cases here.

Cayman has completed 30,657 tests and turned up 203 positive results in total but it has now been free of active cases for 12 days and has seen only two positive results in more than five weeks.