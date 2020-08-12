Cops find sawn-off shotgun in car

(CNS): The first illegal firearm found since the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted, was recovered by police last weekend. On Sunday at around 7:30am a loaded sawn-off shotgun was found in a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Fountain Road in West Bay. A 26-year-old man from George Town has since been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was bailed after appearing in court Tuesday.

In a short release the RCIPS said that a man had fled from the vehicle after the crash but they did not say if officers on patrol witnessed the collision by chance or whether they had given chase and were in pursuit of the car when it left the road.

The officers searched the car after the crash, and having found the weapon, they later tracked the suspected driver down and arrested him.