Cops favoured colleague in domestic violence case

(CNS): Police officers failed to conduct a “thorough, impartial and timely” investigation of a domestic violence incident, according to a report released by the Office of the Ombudsman, which reviewed the case after learning officers had not followed the RCIPS Domestic Violence Policy. Despite numerous shortcomings in the investigation and the disciplinary action recommended by Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston, all of the officers involved remain in the service.

According to the summary of the case in the Office of the Ombudsman’s annual report, a woman was held hostage in her home by her husband, who was armed and who was, and still is, a serving police officer.

“Our investigation revealed the RCIPS did not follow their policies regarding domestic violence investigations and did not properly involve the Family Support Unit (FSU). The ombudsman recommended the commissioner address the failures identified, including consideration of disciplinary action for officers involved,” the report stated.

As well as urging Police Commissioner Derek Byrne to remind all officers of their oath to serve “without favour or affection, malice or ill will”, the ombudsman directed the RCIPS to ensure the well-being of the wife of the police officer involved and to review his fitness for duty.

But even though the commissioner accepted the recommendations, the officer was found to be fit to resume duties. Byrne used “the incident as a learning opportunity for all officers” and circulated orders about the requirement to treat officers no differently than members of the public.

Hermiston said that many of the complaints about the police that her office dealt with relate to poor communication or people not being updated on the progress of an investigation involving them. But some, like the case above, are much more serious.

The ombudsman’s office dealt with more than 100 complaints about the police in 2019, and in some of the examples included in the report were cases where officers used unnecessary force, tasered people inappropriately or insulted members of the public.

A high profile case in which a pregnant woman was forcibly arrested over an unpaid $500 traffic ticket was one of the cases the ombudsman handled after video of the arrest was circulated on social media.

While the ombudsman found that the arrest warrant was valid, the officers were acting in line with the law and they “used as little force as was required to make the arrest”, she nevertheless questioned the necessity of the arrest, given the very pregnant state of the woman. She pointed out that police officers have discretion and this was not an urgent matter and could have waited.

Other cases involved injustice because of poor investigations where the police dropped the ball on pursuing perpetrators.

But in one egregious case also involving an unnecessary arrest, the officers insulted the sexuality of the alleged suspect, submitted false information to immigration about him and renewed bail 18 times without charge. Describing the case as a dismal investigation, the ombudsman found that the arrest, although lawful, was unwarranted.

The complainant had offered to come to the police station after work, but the investigating officer chose to send three officers to arrest the complainant at his workplace. “The decision to arrest was not rational, proportionate or necessary given the circumstances,” the ombudsman found.

As well as the derogatory comments the officers made about the man’s sexuality, which contravened the RCIPS Code of Ethics and amounted to unprofessional conduct, the investigators also found that the officer was careless, though not malicious, in completing the documentation for the immigration department, which “resulted in substantial harm to the person involved”.

“This lack of conscientiousness and diligence amounted to a neglect of duty,” the ombudsman stated.

She recommended that the commissioner of police consider disciplinary action, compensation for the verified out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the submission of inaccurate information to immigration, and a review of the fraud investigation to ascertain if the 18-month investigative time-frame and 18 bail extensions were appropriate and justified.

The ombudsman stated in the report that the goal of the office was to improve public confidence in the police service through the now external unbiased and impartial process. It has also battled to clear up nearly all of the historic complaints, with just seven remaining.

As well as tackling the actual individual complaints, the office delivered 26 customer service presentations to the RCIPS last year in an effort to reduce the number of complaints being made in the first place. The aim was to highlight the importance of clear and respectful communication when dealing with member of the public.