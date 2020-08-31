Cop SUV and landscape van collide

(CNS): One of the RCIPS SUV’s from the Firearm Response Unit was involved in a collision with a landscaper’s van at around 11:15am Monday. The police vehicle had been travelling along West bay Road in the vicinity of Marsh Road when they received an emergency call about an incident at Governor’s Square. But as they were responding to the call-out the police SUV and the van collided.

No one was hurt and the matter is now under investigation.