Cop SUV and landscape van collide

| 31/08/2020 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): One of the RCIPS SUV’s from the Firearm Response Unit was involved in a collision with a landscaper’s van at around 11:15am Monday. The police vehicle had been travelling along West bay Road in the vicinity of Marsh Road when they received an emergency call about an incident at Governor’s Square. But as they were responding to the call-out the police SUV and the van collided.

No one was hurt and the matter is now under investigation.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anon says:
    31/08/2020 at 9:32 pm

    I bet the police unit is not held responsible.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    31/08/2020 at 9:15 pm

    No wonder, both police and landscapers don’t drive according to the road laws.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«