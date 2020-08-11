Cop choppers ready for peak storm season

RCIPS helicopter arriving back in Grand Cayman (Photo by @XRayOneCayman)

(CNS) The RCIPS Air Operations Unit is back to full capacity after both of the helicopters have been serviced and spruced up ready for what is usually the busier part of the hurricane season. The newest H145 arrived back home last month and is now fitted with weather radar, daylight and thermal imaging camera, Nightsun lighting equipment, encrypted communications and a PA system. It also now has a flotation system and a hoist.

Tweeting about the machine, the RCIPS helicopter team, @XRayOneCayman, said it is one of the most advanced police helicopters in the world.

Both helicopters can now carry out police work, such tracking rogue drivers, thereby reducing the need for dangerous police car chases, as well as drug interdiction and search and rescue operations at sea, supporting the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Customs and Border Control agency.