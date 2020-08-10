Complaints about MRCU boss under investigation

MRCU Director Dr Jim McNelly

(CNS): Complaints by staff of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit about the director, Dr Jim McNelly, are under investigation, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour and Acting Chief Officer Nelly Pouchie have confirmed. The complaints were set out in a letter to the ministry in July, signed by what is believed to be a significant number of the staff, and relate to worrying allegations about the director’s failing mosquito control strategies.

The letter, minus the signatures, has been circulated on social media. It outlines the changes that the MRCU director has instigated in the way different types of mosquitoes are controlled as well as the chemicals being used. The staff members imply that the director’s methods have contributed to the widespread rise in black salt marsh mosquitoes as well as the disease-carrying, urban-loving Aedes aegypti to levels never experienced by the current staff.

When asked in Finance Committee last week if there was a connection between the concerns of staff about the director’s decisions and the increase in mosquitoes, Pouchie said she could not confirm the correlation. Not giving too much away about the internal inquiry, she said that the staff members who had raised concerns were being given the opportunity to open up in confidential interviews about the allegations.

“There is an active process underway to understand clearly what is happening,” she said.

In the letter the staff explain that the director has put an end to the MRCU’s pre-hatch swamp treatment to kill the black march larvae before the rains come, and this had led to an increase in this type of mosquito, which can fly significant distances. Staff said the chemicals that the director is choosing to use during aerial flights over the swamp are ineffective and too many employees are being redeployed to monitor, rather than control, the swamp mosquitoes, redirecting teams from the spraying against the Aedes aegypti.

Pointing out their long experience in mosquito control in Cayman and their collective knowledge, they noted that everyone, expert or otherwise, can see the current increase in the mosquito populations. They also raised concerns about the toxicity of pesticides that the director is introducing that are not suitable for Cayman, including Fyfanon, which some staff have now refused to use during the course of the spraying.

It is also possible that the Fyfanon was responsible for killing bees, which had raised concerns last year. As well as the chemicals that have been brought into question by the staff, it is understood that there are also concerns about the height at which the planes are flying, which are increasing the impact on other insects. However, Dr McNelly has denied that the spraying, and specifically the chemicals being used, were linked to any impact on bees.

Although the director has claimed that some of the increase in mosquito populations was due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the ongoing work at the airport, the staff said that the MRCU has actually been aerial spraying more than ever. “What has changed is the way we approach mosquito control,” they said in their letter.

The authors of the letter urged the ministry to assist them in getting the work at MRCU back on track because they were no longer proud to work for the department. They asked the ministry to withhold the names of the signators if the letter was shown to the director because they were worried about the “vindictive bullying behaviour” by Dr McNelly towards staff.

Since shortly after Dr McNelly arrived some two and a half years ago there have been problems at the unit and mosquito numbers have reached much higher levels than the community is used to. The director has cited a variety of reasons, from the weather to the difficulties obtaining the various insecticides and managing the inventory of biochemicals.

During Finance Committee Pouchie said that as the inquiry continues into the situation at the MRCU, complaints from the public have led to a significant increase in aerial spraying and fogging.

The spraying times can be followed on the MRCU Facebook page. However, it is now no longer clear that the chemicals being used are those indicated on the MRCU website.