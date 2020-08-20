Coalition gov’t faces possible coup
(CNS): The possibility of four members of the Government of National Unity supporting a ‘no confidence’ bid in Premier Alden McLaughlin over the Domestic Partnership Bill could see the administration collapse just seven months before the Legislative Assembly is prorogued for the 2021 General Election. Since Governor Martyn Roper announced that he would implement the bill after the LA failed to pass it, the opposition has allegedly been seeking support for a no-confidence vote and might have secured two Cabinet members.
It is understood that the official opposition, led by Arden McLean, has been working behind the political scenes and has in theory already secured the support of the two CDP members of government, House Speaker McKeeva Bush (WBW) and Captain Eugene Ebanks (WBC), for the vote.
CNS has tried, unsuccessfully, to contact McLean, who has denied leading this effort in other forums, suggesting that it is a citizens’ initiative. However, a survey and petition currently in circulation indicates that it is the opposition leader who is leading the charge on this issue, as they call for the country to support his efforts.
Alongside these efforts to bring down the government, CNS has learned that Bush has suddenly ended the undefined leave of absence he took from parliament over the assault charges he faces and is back in his job. According to three direct sources, who wish to remain anonymous, the speaker is back at work. There is no formal process for forcing his continued absence and it would be up to the LA to vote him out.
The speaker is in charge of the Legislative Assembly’s agenda and has the power to ensure that a no-confidence vote comes to the floor. However, in order to vote in a no-confidence motion, he would need to formally resign because a speaker can only vote when the House is tied and must do so in favour of the status quo.
While Independent MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) has not confirmed his position to CNS, Ezzard Miller, the Independent member for North Side, made it very clear he will not support a no-confidence motion.
“I am having no part in this,” Miller told CNS, adding that he did not know the details of the attempt to bring down the government. But he said he would not support it and had been in favour of the DP bill and the need to uphold the rule of law without undermining the institution of marriage.
Meanwhile, CNS has learned that Health Minister Dwayne Seymour and Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Connolly may also be in support of the no-confidence vote as it relates to the Domestic Partnership Bill. However, while the pair have publicly declared their opposition to the bill, CNS has not been able to confirm that they would support such a motion and effectively bring down their own government.
A no-confidence motion requires two thirds of the House to vote in favour to succeed, so even if those two ministers did support it, the best the opposition could hope for is ten MLAs. Nevertheless, the premier would be put in an impossible position if any of his ministers supported the motion. McLaughlin could hold the government together with the loss of the two CDP members but not the loss of two ministers.
Holding the coalition together for the last leg of the term, despite his recent increase in popularity over his handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, would be very difficult if the two Cabinet members make such a public declaration against him — even abstaining from the vote would send a clear message that the government was no longer unified.
Cabinet ministers are bound by collective responsibility, and while McLaughlin lifted that obligation for the vote for the DP bill, hoping his front bench would all see the need to support it without being forced to choose between it and their jobs, it would be impossible for him to do that in a no-confidence vote.
According to the survey and petition, which have been circulating online this week, clearing stating that the no-confidence vote is being organised by McLean, the constituencies have been rank based on the number of supporters for the motion so far, though the numbers remain low.
Savanna, held by the veteran opposition MLA and vehement opponent of rights for the LGBT community, Anthony Eden, tied with Prospect for the most support, though this seat is held by Austin Harris who supported the DP Bill.
This was followed by Bodden Town East, held by Seymour, who voted against the bill and has also used the LA as a platform for discrimination against, and derision of, the gay community during the debates on this issue, lending support to the notion that the health minister will back the vote.
“We only have 12 days left to sign this petition directing your politician to support the Opposition Leader in filing a no confidence motion against the Premier who brought the Domestic Partnership Bill into parliament which was defeated so now the Governor decreed that he will try to make homosexual unions law instead after 12 days,” the social media message accompanying the petition and survey stated.
By 8am Thursday, 402 people had signed the petition. According to the election office there are currently 21,824 registered voters.
McLaughlin was philosophical about the attempted coup, having already been through one in the past after a previous, much more short lived attempt by the opposition to form a government with Bush. In a short statement to CNS, he said the election season had clearly begun.
“Indeed, it seems the Leader of the Opposition is pushing for an early election, even as we continue to navigate a global pandemic. The lust for power knows no bounds. What is coming is coming, and we will meet it when it comes,” the premier added when asked about the coup.
Despite what could be a successful attempt to bring down the government, or at least one that will shake its solidarity, during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unlikely to stop the governor giving assent to the bill.
While the opposition and church leaders are attempting to raise money for a legal action, any effort at a stay via a judicial review or Grand Court suit is unlikely to go beyond a short delay, given the court’s position on the issue, legal experts have told CNS.
Chief Justice Anthony Smellie made his position on the law clear last March when he legalised same-sex marriage. The Court of Appeal was clear when it overturned that ruling but issued a directive about the need for some form of marriage equivalency, which is the main reason why the DP bill was eventually brought to the parliament.
I’m not Alden’s biggest fan, but Lord help us if Arden takes over!
Or Mac! Is it possible he is engineering all of this so as to consolidate his power before the trial in December?
Really.. Arden as Premier would set us back a decade or more.
But we don’t want him.
Homophobia is endemic here and is part of the culture and religion. Just because the rest of the world has moved upward and forward does not mean Caymanians want to. Gemme dat old time religion. They will be forced to do this under extreme duress. Expect lots of fighting, backstabbing,and gnashing of teeth as they are pushed out of the darkness and into the light.
The Opposition is quite clearly worried about the next election , they need a defining issue to run on and they can’t run on a bad virus response because as of yet as much as I dislike Alden and the PPM I have to admit they did a half decent job, hence the focus on this issue which the churches will be more than happy to back them up on.
Its a shame that all of the opposition excluding Mr Miller have decided to go along with this, I am extremely embarrassed that my own representative in BTW is going along with this foolishness because he had previously indicated that he was willing to compromise on this issue (as most of them did prior to the compromise being presented to them)
In any case it is of little consequence, as much as Julianna and Dwayne want to continue this holier than thou charade, neither of them are likely going to be willing to give up their minister’s pay and cushy job to help Arden Mclean get an early election so this bid will likely fail even if Mckeeva and his lapdog rebel
Not even remotely true, plenty of gay Caymanians who keep to themselves because they don’t feel like being victimized and demeaned like Chantelle and Vicky have been
I was excited about headline as thought it was for Alden allowing the return of the old abuses of the immigration laws or trying to push through a conflicted port project, or not speaking out against the assault of a bar manager…but then I saw it was the stupid DP thing…geez they aren’t even asking for acceptance by your antiquated churches..just same rights as other couples.
Let us Expats hold political office as well!!! We can run this country for the benefit of everyone!!
Arden still salty from when Kurt handed over to Alden instead of him. He won’t even be re-elected in East End, let alone Premier.
Let Sanity Continue to Prevail:
The members of the PPM are who voted for Alden McLaughlin as party leader. Arden McLean refused to participate in a leadership selection vote for fear of losing to Alden. He has lucked into his current position as Opposition Leader but does he truly lead the Opposition? Can he truly lead the country? I think not. I remember well how scared the country was when that photo appeared later one Friday following the election and it seemed that he could be Premier. Our Islands had a collective sigh of relief once sanity returned and a Unity Government was formed. Let sanity continue to prevail and let us support the Premier and his Government.
This is so foolish. Complete waste of time! Leave our Premier alone. The Election is 9 mths. No confidence vote will probably result in gay marriage.
Unbelievable, the homophobic dinosaurs just refuse to recognize human rights.
It’s not just the DP Bill that’s got MLA’s (and the country) tipped over the edge, it’s the corruption. Pain and simple, people are sick of it. And now with Joey Who telling us SMB is going higher (that’s not to anyones benefit but Dart and maybe 2 developers) we’ve had enough. 30 years of so called amazing progress and capitalism and financial services success for what?
Look around – a few gated communities so the lawyers and accountants and a very few self employed can pretend they live in the caribbean. The rest of us? we can’t pay CUC bills; we can’t afford $10 coffees’; we cant fill our supermarket trolleys; we can’t afford premium health care and certianly not dental; we can’t afford education; gas for cars; insruance for cars; much of anything. we sit in traffic all day long. we watch dart smash apart the SMB area with mega roads, bridges, tunnels. For who?
Not Caymanians. Not even most of the paper Caymanians. Its for about 1%.
So enough. ENOUGH. Throw a rock in the ocean and let’s see who the ripples fell.
Jon Jon for Premier!
You’re talking out of your Ass
Hey Diddle Diddle –
Jon Jon for Premier? When the cow jumps over the Full Moon, then maybe Jon Jon could be Premier.
And like the little dog, I’m sure we all cant wait to see such fun. Then again Trump is President so maybe nursery rhymes are indeed real and anything is possible.
Eeyore for Deputy!
Pray NO!!!! Don’t need an ass or a donkey.
Please don’t even joke about this.
So they’ve been “Unity government” for three years but will pretend to be opposition just in time for the next elections?
Right! Very politically expedient!
This is really poor timing for McLean. Alden is enjoying a peak in popularity in my circles. He has being doing a good job and importantly has shown his humanity in the press conferences.
If he pushes a stupid road designed to spend public funds on private interests or raises removing environmental protections again, I will change my mind.
But for now, I am getting mad at all the stupid time wasting that people are doing.
This won’t be good for the country, especially with the situation we are in now.
We need to show the world that we are stable and progressive.
All we have is the FS industry right now and this kind of nonsense makes us look ridiculous.
I hope their aversion to the DP Bill is worth the prosperity of this island.
The Domestic partnership bill is relevant to the financial services industry too.
What makes Cayman attractive to capital markets and funds business is that we are a stable jurisdiction with a reputable judiciary and strong commitment to the rule of law. If the government will not, or cannot, comply with a court ruling on this, funds managers are likely to wonder just how reliable the courts might be when it comes to issues closer to their wallets.
Other jurisdictions are available…
A change in leadership will have zero effect on the end result. They all know this.
You’re probably correct but they want to be able to tell the backwards thinking voters that they did all they could and the UK forced the DP Bill on them so they will stand a chance of getting re-elected. Hopefully the voters will be smart enough to get rid of them once and for all.
I’m assuming the people who are signing the petition will have their signatures and identities checked by the elections office to make sure they are actually registered voters. We wouldn’t want to have one set of rules for one peoples initiated petition and a different set of rules for another, would we now.
Expats want Gay marriage.
Caymanians do not.
Government wants more Expats, preferably millionaires and billionaires, to become Caymanians.
Guess where Cayman culture is heading?
Human, Civil Rights, and Laws do not share any kind of equivalence with hobby religion beliefs, folklore, or leaps of faith. They are not subject to popularity contests, and even if they were, I would wager strongly that most Caymanians aren’t anywhere near as exclusionary as the CMA hateful – many of whom aren’t even Caymanian.
This is not true. Plenty of Caymanians want equality for all. It’s the only way out of the dark ages.
False. Born and raised 10th generational Caymanian here, and I’m gay as a two dollar bill
Unna voted for the constitution that gives me the right to be Atheist.
Gay sex was legalized in 2000.
Get. Over. It.
@9:51am – I am a Caymanian and I support equal rights for the LGBT community. So does my Caymanian sister, my Caymanian brother, some of my Caymanian aunts, my Caymanian uncles and my Caymanian friends.
We are here and we will support the LGBT community. Because #lovewins
It was a Caymanian woman wanting to change the laws so she could be married to another woman for the sake of their rights & those of their adopted child. There are lots of gay Caymanians. Going right back to when I arrived here in the 80’s.
These fossils need to leave. It’s time for young, fresh Caymanians to lead the country. Time for the newer generations to take over.
These criminals should have been evicted a long time ago.
No good asking tbe Governor anything.
He is just as bad as the rest of them.
In all of my 45+ years in Cayman, I have never seen such a passive aggressive Governor.
This man has a huge pedigree in China, fluent in Arabic, raised an army, supervised a terrorist event response in Algeria, etc etc.
Why send him to Cayman?
WHY?
Why send him to Cayman? To combat [people] like yourself and drag the islands to a modern and fair level of equality for all.
I am sorry, but I beg to differ. People like him don’t waste time with simple folk.
This is wonderful news!
Compelling a period of UK administration would be very good for good governance, and I look forward to it. Hopefully this will allow us to finally reshape a different standard of governance in the LA and CIG. It’s been very expensive for Caymanians these last 20 years, and it’s long overdue!
This move is not at all surprising and Alden’s deal with the devil is coming back to haunt him. Some of us know that the architect of this plan is not Arden Mclean, but has been on the drawing board for quite some time. I find this extremely worrying.
The Premier should never have released the members of his government from their obligation to vote for the DPB. He indicated that supporting the bill was simply a matter of upholding the rule of law so there was no reason for him to release them from their responsibility to support the government. The Premier and his lust for power refused to do the right thing and that is why we are where we are today.
It would have been better for the government to have collapsed and the people go to the polls early to select new leadership with a new mandate.
If he had insisted on collective responsibility for the DPB then Seymour, Connolly and maybe Capt Eugene would have resigned to vote their ‘conscience’ and the government would have fallen.
Alden chose the path most likely to preserve his government, recognising that he couldn’t force DP through but that the governor would do so if it failed.
The real villain of this piece is Arden, using an issue human rights to further his personal ambition. What a sleazeball.
Perfect analysis – even the part about Arden being a sleazeball.
Especially that part.
Idiots, all of them.
This is really embarrassing for this country but especially in the current climate. What a bunch of jokers. Well done to the voting public, what a mess. I seriously hope we see some dynamic, educated and driven Caymanians take up politics. There are plenty around. The country and the people need you!
Stop being so dramatic – its politics. Things happen. Parliaments have erupted in violence in some countries. Remember when it came to light that members of the UK parliament were using tax payers money to pay for porn and to build moats around their houses? Stuff happens.
The point here is that Alden has surrounded himself with people who appear to have become so disgruntled that they may be considering joining in a no confidence vote – they arent being swayed by the Opposition to make that decision. Think about it – Alden cannot be Premier next election. Who wants it so bad they can taste it? Who wants it so bad they would vote against their own government as a chess move to get it?
A legal challenge to the Governor’s authority to enact the Domestic Partnership bill against the wishes of the legislature would not be the same thing as a challenge to the law itself. Speaking as one who supports the bill, I think it would probably be beneficial to have that issue considered by the Courts.
That said, the shenanigans currently in progress are more redolent of a kindergarten than a serious legislature. The sooner this crowd of inadequate, self-serving non-entities are removed the better.
I couldn’t agree with you more! Whilst I’m neither here nor there about the Bill, I would like to understand how the constitution that was negotiated and agreed with the UK can be unilaterally amended! Laws yes but the constitution?
I continue to be surprised how so many people do not understand that the Caymanian Court of Appeals has already held that the Caymanian Constitution’s guarantee of everyone’s right to a private and family life required the legislature to implement a framework for same-sex couple’s unions to be recognized under the law, and also found that such a framework would not be incompatible with the Constitution’s guarantee of the right of opposite-sex couples to get married.
Our own courts have already determined that the Domestic Partnerships Bill is not incompatible with, and is in fact required by, the Constitution.
By voting this bill down and failing to provide an alternate framework, the LA ignored its Constitutional obligations and the requirements of our own Court of Appeals.
The Governor is only acting because the LA has failed to do what is required under the current law. They aren’t amending the Constitution.
“Man and woman” is in marriage law. “Found a family” is in Constitution.