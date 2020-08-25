CMO: COVID now burned out in the Cayman Islands

CMO Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee came very close on Tuesday to declaring the eradication of the COVID-19 virus within Cayman’s borders. But he said that while the public had played a key part in seeing the virus “burn itself out”, there was still a threat that it could re-enter, as people are coming and going, exposing essential workers here to people from overseas who may be infected.

While officials are now confident that this novel coronavirus raging around the world has been eliminated in Cayman, Dr Lee warned that the threat is still “not zero”.

Speaking at the first government COVID-19 briefing in more than five weeks, the CMO explained that testing, which has included half the population, social distancing and the public’s compliance with the necessary suppression and protocols had run the virus to ground. He said he was now confident that wearing masks was no longer necessary in most circumstances.

But he said people should still wear them around vulnerable people. According to the new regulations published last night, there are a few places, such as buses and care homes, where people must wear them, but students will not be required to wear them in school, only on school buses.

Dr Lee also revealed that the two remaining active cases of COVID-19 among two travellers would soon be given the all clear. Revealing the latest test results, he said that 216 had been processed since yesterday and all of them were negative. But the total number of people in isolation is now 171 after various overseas arrivals over the weekend.

Dr Lee noted that this remains Cayman’s weak spot as healthcare and other essential workers inevitably have some interaction with those in quarantine.