Civil service helps top up NAU budget
(CNS): Government employees and elected officials have begun donating some of their salaries to the ‘CIG Cares’ initiative recently announced by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. The first of the payroll charitable contributions will be going to the Needs Assessment Unit to cover food vouchers. The NAU is currently supporting more than 3,000 families and demand is increasing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Cabinet has already allocated additional funding to the NAU budget but around 69% of the supplementary funds have already been used up, officials said, with expectation that the needs of these families and elderly members of the community will continue to increase.
Manderson said that during the past four months the private sector had stepped up and donated many thousands of dollars to charities across the Islands. “The civil service is keen to be part of the solution. I am very proud that we have launched CIG Cares,” he said.
“I encourage government owned companies and statutory authorities to follow the civil service’s lead and support the vulnerable in our communities. The NAU food voucher programme addresses a very real and urgent need. We all have an opportunity to be part of the solution. I truly believe that not one person should go hungry in the Cayman Islands,” the head of the civil service said.
The programme is designed to encourage civil servants who retained their jobs, full salaries and benefits throughout the lockdown to share with those less fortunate in the community. They can opt in to the initiative via monthly payroll deductions, which began in July and will run until December, or through a one-time lump sum contribution or a combination of both. They can opt out at any time.
Initially, the funds raised will support the food voucher programme but after the first four months civil servants will have the ability to direct their donation to a registered local charity from a short-list nominated by the civil service.
Meanwhile, with the increase in demand for the NAU’s services, particularly from elderly Caymanians, the decision was made to help this unit directly. Chief Officer in the Ministry of Community Affairs Teresa Echenique said civil servants were fortunate not to have been impacted by pay cuts or job losses, but not everyone can say the same.
“We have seen a significant demand in requests for NAU services over the past months, so I am grateful to the deputy governor for leading the CIG Cares programme and to all civil servants who are generously supporting the essential work performed by the NAU,” she said.
Julie Faulknor-Grant, Compliance and Operational Manager, said the donations will be used to provide the most vulnerable clients with the opportunity to put food on the table for themselves and their families.
“I am strongly of the belief that no one should go without food, especially our most vulnerable clients such as our children, disabled and elderly members of our society. I strongly encourage all civil servants to support this selfless cause where they will not only be helping these families but will be leading by example,” she said.
Civil servants wanting to sign-up should use the COVID-19 Employee Donation Form here. A valid employee number will be needed to complete the form. Opting out at any time is permitted.
Category: Community, Local News
No indication of how many civil servants are contributing to the Cares Initiative. I wonder if it includes our absent on sick leave Speaker who according to the Compass is raking in some CI$250,000 pa in salary and “allowances” plus a full inflation proof pension which gives him over CI$300,000pa, all for sitting at home and watching TV.
Thank you to those civil servants who are contributing. We need all the help we can get with the massive current unemployment situation.
Everyone in the private sector has always had to contribute $10 from their monthly medical insurance premiums to Govt for medical care for the indigent. Civil servants never have, as the never have paid any premiums for their medical coverage which is free.
D G put the postal workers back to work and open the Post offices again, they had 5 months vacation with full pay, its past due for them to start earning they wages. Get the mail going again, now it takes 10 days to get mail from Grand
To the Brac, shame, shame
Why have our over paid politrickians not volunteered a option of their salaries?
Why not? You will earn the respect of your constituents and maybe a few more.
Shame on un onna if you don’t.
Didn’t Jon Jon promise them 50 bucks?
Not a registered charity and quite possibly illegal.
Does not have to be a registered charity you jackass! It is just a voluntary donation program offered by the CIG to its employees. It’s not a stand alone vehicle with staff and a mission. Stop badmouthing the things people do and keep your stupidity to yourself. What have you done to support those in need?… Shite!!!
Ask that hotel in Beach Bay that govt just gave 25million free duty to make a donation also.
Seriously??? One of the newspapers online posted the MLA’s salaries… Alden balked at giving up any of his salary, whining that he was sorking harder than ever before. And now they’re asking the Civil Service to chip in??
That’s rich.
3000 families? Is it fair to conclude that is around 9,000 people?
So, are a third of Caymanians on welfare, making that nationality one of the least self sufficient in the free world – or are substantial numbers of foreign nationals receiving NAU support?
Which is it?
It is something to be very concerned about, in particular given the full economic effects of Covid are yet to take full effect in Cayman, and the pension monies and monthly government stipend for tourism workers are still available.
No, I don’t think it’s fair to conclude that is 9,000 people.
According to the Cayman Islands Older Persons Policy 2016, there are just about 6,000 elderly persons, of which 10% have an income lower than $10,000/year. So Cayman has 600 older persons likely supported by NAU as of the 2016 study. Elderly are more likely to be alone (especially the poor ones since 2 people usually means 2 pensions) and therefore their family unit is like to be 1.
I suspect the next most common unit is mother and child.
There may be around 6000 people receiving government assistance.
Please also remember that the usual number of people receiving Poor Relief Vouchers (based on 2018 NAU statistics) is 1,100. The people currently on assistance is temporarily higher due to the coronavirus.
One in four UK residents were receiving government assistance in the form of furlough payments due to the coronavirus. Cayman is not unique.
These single mothers did NOT have the child/children themselves. Make harder laws for the fathers to help big time supporting their children. Women do not have children with dead beat men, that don’t have a brain in their head, only knows about from they waist.
Being elderly and poor is (by itself) no grounds to require NAU assistance. We have a terrific law called the Maintenance Law that legally requires family members who have any money to take care of their Kin. That is even before things like child support are considered.
Why would the NAU be making payments that are in a great many cases legally the obligation of others? Is it that our laws are not being enforced and the government feels it can just help itself to the public’s money to cover up its own failings?