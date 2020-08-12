Civil service helps top up NAU budget

(CNS): Government employees and elected officials have begun donating some of their salaries to the ‘CIG Cares’ initiative recently announced by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. The first of the payroll charitable contributions will be going to the Needs Assessment Unit to cover food vouchers. The NAU is currently supporting more than 3,000 families and demand is increasing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Cabinet has already allocated additional funding to the NAU budget but around 69% of the supplementary funds have already been used up, officials said, with expectation that the needs of these families and elderly members of the community will continue to increase.

Manderson said that during the past four months the private sector had stepped up and donated many thousands of dollars to charities across the Islands. “The civil service is keen to be part of the solution. I am very proud that we have launched CIG Cares,” he said.

“I encourage government owned companies and statutory authorities to follow the civil service’s lead and support the vulnerable in our communities. The NAU food voucher programme addresses a very real and urgent need. We all have an opportunity to be part of the solution. I truly believe that not one person should go hungry in the Cayman Islands,” the head of the civil service said.

The programme is designed to encourage civil servants who retained their jobs, full salaries and benefits throughout the lockdown to share with those less fortunate in the community. They can opt in to the initiative via monthly payroll deductions, which began in July and will run until December, or through a one-time lump sum contribution or a combination of both. They can opt out at any time.

Initially, the funds raised will support the food voucher programme but after the first four months civil servants will have the ability to direct their donation to a registered local charity from a short-list nominated by the civil service.

Meanwhile, with the increase in demand for the NAU’s services, particularly from elderly Caymanians, the decision was made to help this unit directly. Chief Officer in the Ministry of Community Affairs Teresa Echenique said civil servants were fortunate not to have been impacted by pay cuts or job losses, but not everyone can say the same.

“We have seen a significant demand in requests for NAU services over the past months, so I am grateful to the deputy governor for leading the CIG Cares programme and to all civil servants who are generously supporting the essential work performed by the NAU,” she said.

Julie Faulknor-Grant, Compliance and Operational Manager, said the donations will be used to provide the most vulnerable clients with the opportunity to put food on the table for themselves and their families.

“I am strongly of the belief that no one should go without food, especially our most vulnerable clients such as our children, disabled and elderly members of our society. I strongly encourage all civil servants to support this selfless cause where they will not only be helping these families but will be leading by example,” she said.