Church to protest DP bill and LGBT community

A couple at a previous protest against the legalising of same-sex marriage

(CNS): Local churches are not just campaigning to raise funds for a legal battle against the implementation of the Domestic Partnership Bill but they are also planning a demonstration against members of the LGBT community this weekend. Despite claiming that their actions do not constitute hate speech and are not homophobic, some of the messages circulating on social media from Christian leaders go well beyond objections to same-sex marriage.

Pastors, preachers and ministers of Christian churches are calling for a stand against the proposed law, which would provide a legal framework to protect the rights of same-sex couples to a private family life. But they are also protesting against the people themselves.

“Let’s not open the flood gates of the LGBT+ and their cohorts and all that they are desiring to do to destroy the Cayman Islands,” said one church leader.

Other pastors are busying campaigning to raise money for a legal challenge against Governor Martyn Roper’s move to steer through the Domestic Partnership Bill under his reserved powers. Plans to have MLAs collect that money were changed due to concerns about politicians handling the cash. Parishioners are now asked to donate directly to the church where they attend.

Despite very clear warnings that the UK would act to uphold the rule of law if legislators voted down the compromise legislation, the Legislative Assembly rejected to bill by one vote. Consequently, the governor has moved to republish the bill and take final consultation before a number of amendments will be made to the draft. Roper will then give assent to the bill early next month.

The need to pass the legislation is a result of a combination of factors, notably that Cayman was in breach of its international obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights as well as its own Bill of Rights. In addition, following the well documented Day-Bodden gay marriage legal case, the government has ignored a directive from the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal and is also facing a further appeal before the Privy Council in London next year.

Unless government implements some kind of legal framework that the courts deem functionally equivalent to marriage, the government will almost certainly lose that appeal and the chief justice’s original ruling legalising same-sex marriage will be reinstated with no further road to appeal.

On Friday the governor said the homophobic comments being made in public and on social media were unacceptable and urged people to think about the discrimination being suffered by some Caymanians.

Nevertheless, certain factions of the Cayman community, including most opposition members of the Legislative Assembly and some members of the government bench, as well as several conservative Christian congregations and other members of the community, continue to openly degrade and discriminate against members of the LGBT community.

According to various social media messages, the church demonstration is planned for 4pm on Saturday outside the Government Administration Building.